Summary: when serializing iCalendar data, timeless DATE values must be formatted in UTC, especially if the local time zone has a negative UTC offset.

Hello,

I agree that it's a time zone issue. I have been encountering this issue with all-day events for a while, but only just spent the time to figure out what was happening and how to fix it. It may not be exactly the same symptoms as other folks but I believe it's the same root cause.

Problem

Updating any properties on an all-day event sends a PUT request to my CalDAV server, and the DTSTART and DTEND fields in the iCalendar request body have the wrong values (one day too early).

The start and end dates for all-day events are represented in Vivaldi as numeric milliseconds values. At serialization time, these are parsed into a Moment object and then formatted with the YYYYMMDD pattern.

Unfortunately, the time zone for these dates is being used inconsistently by Vivaldi. Since all-day events are timeless and therefore zoneless, using milliseconds since the Unix epoch to represent them means that they only align with the start of the day (midnight) in one particular time zone. Vivaldi has already converted these millisecond values so that they align with midnight when interpreted in UTC, but the iCalendar serializer formats them in the local zone instead of UTC, leading to the wrong DTSTART and DTEND values.

The problem occurs when the local time zone has a negative UTC offset. Converting a date at midnight from UTC to America/Los_Angeles (-0700) decrements the day of the month. However, the problem won't reproduce for people in UTC or positive offset zones, because there is no positive zone offset large enough to change the day of the month.

Solution

I changed the eventsToICalendar function in bundle.js to first enable UTC mode by calling .utc() on the Moment objects before formatting them:

// Vivaldi 5.5.2805.32 stable bundle.js:eventsToICalendar() e.allDay ? (c = ";VALUE=DATE", r = `${E(e.start).utc().format(b.O5)}`, // added .utc() l = e.end && E(e.end).utc().format(b.O5), // added .utc()

This fixed the issue on my computer. With this change, you don't have to use the above workaround of manually setting the time zone on every event you create.

There may be some additional calls to modify to fix Tasks, although I haven't looked at those too closely yet since they're so new. I also didn't touch the serializer code for non-all-day events since those always worked fine for me, even when the start time is close to midnight. If there actually is a problem with non-all-day events, I think the solution is probably of the same form and in the same function.

I really hope this is helpful to someone, or at least makes sense. Let me know if this needs any further details or an official issue to be filed.

Thanks for all the great work on calendar and mail, Vivaldi team!