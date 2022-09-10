Hide password suggestion ?
-
Hi.
I use Bitwarden to manage my passwords. Is it possible to hide the password suggestion bar in Vivaldi?
I have deactivated the password management in the options.
It does not serve any purpose and takes up a lot of space on the screen.
Thanks
-
This was driving me crazy, thought it was part of my keyboard .
I also have password saving disabled and this keeps popping up.
At this time there seems to be no way to disable it.
-
Yes, I'm having the same issue when searching on many sites, password suggestion bar shows up even if I'm already logged in, please fix this issue.
-
@matushsvk @upurii @assemble
Hi, this dialog never pop up on pages I am logged in already on my system:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
Vivaldi Android
5.4.2760.36
5.5.2793.3
Please add you device, Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi, for example here you can see when I press search button on XDA, password suggestion bar shows up.
Here is a picture:
https://ibb.co/xXYsK71
Device: Vivo X80 Pro
Version: 5.4.2760. 36
Android 12
-
@matushsvk
Hi, you can try it on the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), the install is independent of your stable install.
Or/and you can report it as bug, maybe a developer can reproduce it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Cheers, mib
-
@matushsvk
Hi, the bug is confirmed, bug number: VAB-6495
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Any update? I downloaded today's update but password bar is still showing up.
-
ukanuk Ambassador
I have the same issue with 1Password password manager on a Samsung Galaxy S21. Also see related issues:
- @orchansky in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79923/cannot-disable-vivaldi-password-manager
- @paeniche in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62014/vivaldi-password-overlay-drawn-over-gboard-inline-password
We all want to completely disable Vivaldi's password stuff and stop it being in the way. I also recently disabled all Vivaldi's autofill info for addresses for example, in favor of using the autofill from my password manager instead.
-
Is there any progress on fixing this bug yet, I also cannot disable autofill for other fields and the combination of the two bugs is making Vivaldi totally unusable for my purpose which is a shame because apart from that is my favourite browser
-
@thenob
Hi, this bug is marked as Resolved.
I add a comment asking the developer to look in again.
This bug was not connected to password managers.
Cheers, mib
-
-
Unfortunately it seems they removed the flag some updates ago, or forgot to bring it back idk.
I'm on the latest Vivaldi version (6.4.3171.110) and the flag is nower to be found.
-
mib3berlin
@5th
Hi, the password manager is completely different today.
If you have issues or questions open a new thread, please.
Cheers, mib