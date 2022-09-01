Solved Fullscreen Video (and Fullscreen) border
Is anyone else getting about a one pixel wide border around any fullscreen videos and even just fullscreen in general? The corners are also slight rounded?
I've tried different profiles, new profiles, and a native window. This is still here after a complete reinstall as well.
Should have been fixed since 5.5.2805.38:
[Windows][Media] There is a small transparent border with rounded corners when in full-screen video (VB-92219)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Tams80 Known issue on Windows with 5.5.2770.3 Snapshot.
My report was VB-91225 "Fullscreen video mode has visible border"
The problem exists in 5.4 also and is very annoying.
@Phobos The last snapshot was over two weeks ago, so so hopefully it's one of the things being worked on.
leonardomaria
Hi, I'm having the same problem since updating to 5.5 today...is this solvable in any way now?
Same here.
Edit: same with a standalone version.
Detail:
@DoctorG said in Fullscreen Video (and Fullscreen) border:
VB-91225
Same on internal 5.6 Daily.
I updated the bug tracker for new 5.5 Stable/Snapshot.
@DoctorG I'd like to know as soon as it is fixed in a snapshot because this is really killing the experience to use vivaldi for me.
So please inform us as soon as this bug is fixed please.
@Phobos said in Fullscreen Video (and Fullscreen) border:
So please inform us as soon as this bug is fixed please.
Please ask me in that case here in forum.
@DoctorG I think I can just look for VB-91225 in the release notes of a future snapshot then
@Phobos No, your mentioned bug is a duplicate of VB-61259. Duplicates get closed, as i know, never get into changelogs, and linked to the master bug.
@DoctorG Thanks for letting me know. Then I'm looking for VB-61259 in future Snapshots.
mgillespie
Not nice but nice to see that I am not the only one with this bug!
I thought that my monitor was going crazy on me until I tried all my browser to see that it was a bug.
XimTheCookie
I'm also experiencing this issue, guess Vivaldi's isn't being recognized as a fullscreen application from W11 for some reasons (as this is the exact same border it has when windowed, not extended), since Vivaldi is the only browser facing this issue i guess there's something wrong on both sides.
I remember that the issue was introduced with code changes for window creation related to Windows Snap Layout feature.
Pau1Stotskii
god, i almost kill my windows trying to fix this crap. hope they working on this problem and fix it asap.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pau1Stotskii
These cosmetic issues are no showstoppers, I didn't even notice it until users reported it here.
I hope the developer fix more important bugs asap then this crap.
More important meant the bugs I reported.
Cheers, mib
Whenever I fullscreen the browser, there is a slight white border around either the entire edge of the screen or near it.
It's shown in the screenshot below on the bottom and left side of the screen:
Is there a way to remove this or is this a bug?
This does not happen in other browsers.
The same issue here, it started for me on Vivaldi 5.5 after updating to Windows 11 22h2. The border is especially distracting when I have a light wallpaper or light interface theme in the OS.
It's incredibly annoying, I even registered here to add my 5 cents in this thread