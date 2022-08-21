Custom search engine on Vivaldi for Android
Opera Mobile lets you right click in a search box to create a custom search engine although opera mini doesn't. It often fails.
I see that works in Vivaldi desktop too.
It doesn't seem to work in Vivaldi for Android.
I really need Firefoxes option to paste a URL and substitute '%s' for the search keyword.
I note that 8 search engines are shown in the sync internals debug page. Can I create custom searches on desktop so they magically appear on Android?
mib2berlin
@EricD
Hi and yes, search engines are synced since Vivaldi 5.3.
New search engines added on desktop pop up on Android magically.
Cheers, mib
That's great. Thanks for the prompt response. I'll try making search engines on desktop.
Is it possible to add custom search engine on mobile?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Voko6503 Not directly. Like mentioned above, you need to add the search engines on desktop and use the Sync feature to get them on your mobile devices.