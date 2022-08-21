Opera Mobile lets you right click in a search box to create a custom search engine although opera mini doesn't. It often fails.

I see that works in Vivaldi desktop too.

It doesn't seem to work in Vivaldi for Android.

I really need Firefoxes option to paste a URL and substitute '%s' for the search keyword.

I note that 8 search engines are shown in the sync internals debug page. Can I create custom searches on desktop so they magically appear on Android?