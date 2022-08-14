Windows Version: Windows 10 21H2 (Build 19044.1889)

Vivaldi Version: 5.4.2753.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Ever since I received the 5.4 update, I noticed that the notification toast has changed to something similar to the one in Chrome instead of using the native notification style of Windows 10. Because of this, I can't use the Focus Assist feature to temporarily disable notifications when needed. The notifications also stay way too long compared to the old one. The gear icon in the notification only offers the option to completely disable the notification but that's not what I want (plus, it's a hassle to enable it again when I need it back). I also tried enabling and disabling the #enable-system-notifications flag but nothing happens with either setting.

Is there anyway I can get the old notification style back? I really hate the new one due to it having no option to temporarily disable notifications or adjust how long the notifications will be displayed.