How to return the native Windows 10 notification toast?
Windows Version: Windows 10 21H2 (Build 19044.1889)
Vivaldi Version: 5.4.2753.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Ever since I received the 5.4 update, I noticed that the notification toast has changed to something similar to the one in Chrome instead of using the native notification style of Windows 10. Because of this, I can't use the Focus Assist feature to temporarily disable notifications when needed. The notifications also stay way too long compared to the old one. The gear icon in the notification only offers the option to completely disable the notification but that's not what I want (plus, it's a hassle to enable it again when I need it back). I also tried enabling and disabling the #enable-system-notifications flag but nothing happens with either setting.
Is there anyway I can get the old notification style back? I really hate the new one due to it having no option to temporarily disable notifications or adjust how long the notifications will be displayed.
@mtnight
Hi, you can try to use a flag to enable system notifications:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-system-notifications
I am on Linux at moment and cant test this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin No, that flags has no force to fix if Windows Notification is broken.
@mtnight Sorry to say, something is broken in Windows registration for notifications.
fetch Installer from vivaldi.com, uninstall Vivaldi and reinstall, set ad default browser;
helped in the past.
I see such trouble because i use many Vivaldi versions for testing and an something breaks in Windows Toast Notifications after installing Vivaldi Snapshots or Nightlies.
@mib2berlin, I believe I mentioned in the post that I did try toggling that flag but nothing happens whether the flag is set to enabled or disabled.
@DoctorG, apologies for the late reply. I did what you instructed earlier today but that didn't help. Notification toasts still resemble the ones from Chrome.
I'm interested in getting the Windows notifications back also. Cannot get it to work for the moment. On stable channel also.
Anyone know if this has been fixed? I would like to get rid of the chrome notifications as they don't work with the OS anyways.
I have Vivaldi installed per user for now as a workaround. Any news on when this will be fixed?
@mackid1993
Hi, this bug VB-68849 was reopened and is assigned to a developer. No timeline.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you, glad it's a known issue and has a bug assigned.
@Featureal Re-install Vivaldi per user for now as a workaround. It will install into %localappdata% and notifications will work.
@mib2berlin Thanks for this update. I just installed Vivaldi (stable version) in a new device with Windows 11 pre-installed and the bug is still present.
I'll wait for the fix as my current device doesn't have enough storage to install Vivaldi per user.
Is there any update on this bug?
mib2berlin Soprano
@mackid1993 @mtnight
Hi, this bug was marked as fixed with another bug VB-73720 at 06. Dez.
The originale Chromium bug create a wrong Start Menu entry and some user have to delete this entry and reinstall Vivaldi to get the correct entry.
You can try to start Vivaldi from the install location and create a new desktop shortcut from there if this work.
I cant read all change logs again, no idea if this fix make it to Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50.
Cheers, mib
Which build of Vivaldi is it fixed in?
mib2berlin Soprano
@mackid1993
I am sorry, I edit my post and add:
I cant read all change logs again, no idea if this fix make it to Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50.
But I am sure 5.7 get it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in How to return the native Windows 10 notification toast?:
VB-73720
I tried launching the latest snapshot directly from C:\Program Files and the issue with the notification toasts still occurs.
@mackid1993
You have to read the change logs of the latest snapshots if the report was mentioned, I have no time for this.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
I did. It was mentioned in mid December but I tried the latest snapshot and this bug has not been fixed. The notification toasts are still the Chromium ones and not the Windows notifications.
@mackid1993
Hi, I am sorry I cant test this on Windows 11 and only developer can reopen reports.
Maybe wait 1-2 days until a Windows 10 user can verify and then make a new report.
Cheers, mib