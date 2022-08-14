@keithmason: I have the same problem. I have recently started a period of trying out Ubuntu 20.04 as my old mac is going geriatric. I initially thought this XDG-open thing was a trifle and just cancelled/OK just as I felt about it until today when I installed 1Password on my Ubuntu (20.04) desktop and the bug REALLY took over and f....d everything up. The request was: "1Password wants to open XDG-open" and i hesitantly clicked on "open". Then everything went haywire, repeatedly, opened new tabs and put ut all my login attempts in a loop and I (luckily) never came to the point where i started to key in some serious personal info. I shut everything down, tried again and cancelled the XDG-open request and nothing(!) happened. Tried suggested fix witout success and read through the thread coming out of it none the wiser.

To be honest I find this bug to be rather alarming and threatenig considering such behaviour when trying to log on something so important as my password vault, leading me to conclude that the way they process this almost seem obtuse.

I love Vivaldi, have used it for years on my old mac and never turned back, but now (in my limited computer experience) I do not know if it`s safe to use on Ubuntu. I will put Vivaldi on the back burner and re-install Firefox for serious jobs.

So, I hope some of the people within the Vivaldi community having the knowledge to set this right will read this, take action and fix it.

Maybe I have to cut and paste this to start a new thread and nag a bit, but we will wait and see if there is any proper response.