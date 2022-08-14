On opening, XDG banner appears
Hi, after the update before the latest (all of two days ago), the banner shown on the (I was about to add a screen shot, but it looks as though I cannot do this in Vivaldi forum).
A banner appears saying "Open xdg-open? A website wants to open this application. Cancel/Open xdg-open".
I have raised this on the Linux forum but the only response so far is a suggestion that the vivaldi forum might be the place to go.
So, here I am, does anyone know why this annoying behaviour has cropped up after so long without it?
Keith M
I should have stated Mint 20.3 Cinnamon 5.2.7. And I just saw that I can drag and drop images, so here is the screenshot
Many thanks, Keith M
mib2berlin
@keithmason
Hi, I guess one of your tabs cause this or a service worker.
It is may a bit work to close all tabs and restart, therefor I would start with the service worker.
You can manually delete service workers on:
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
Or open the Delete browsing data with Ctrl+Shift+Del and choose:
Application Data
Storage
Cheers, mib
This is a bug. It is recorded under the bug number: VB-90923 in Vivaldi's bug tracker since August 11st 2022.
Hi, mib, I tried deleting application cache, it made no difference, and although you led me to the web page for service workers, I had no idea what to do when I got there! (I am just a user with no knowledge of what goes on behind the scenes)
Then, coming to post this answer I saw the message from sotel, which gave specific information, but no help as to what to do about it. A little reading on a search for 'Vivaldi bug tracker' seems to tell me to mind my own business!
So it seems my solutions are either to live with it and cancel every time Vivaldi is started, or change to another browser. Again.
Keith M
mib2berlin
@keithmason
Hi, you can ask in the bug status thread with the VB-90923 number, the bug tracker is not open for user.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Me and many other Linux user don´t have this issue, no idea in which circumstances it happen.
Never close Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@sotel said in On opening, XDG banner appears:
VB-90923
Yes, seems to be related to this bug.
The bug was confirmed some days ago.
PS: Welcome
I did not know, you are here. You know me from german The Bat! forum.
@DoctorG said in On opening, XDG banner appears:
I did not know, you are here. You know me from german The Bat! forum.
Yes since 12th February 2014.
And yes, Gwen: I know you not only from the The Bat! forum: GwenDragon the mighty dragoness is known on the internet.....!
-
stefanick99
I also encountered this issue on all Vivaldi 5.4 versions using PopOS 22.04 LTS. And one fix for me is downgrading to Vivaldi 5.3.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=linux
Besides that, I get weird artifacts on both 5.3 and 5.4 only in the place shown in the image.
-
@stefanick99 Please, read about broken text on tabs at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75400/broken-text-on-tabs/
audunsvante
@keithmason: I have the same problem. I have recently started a period of trying out Ubuntu 20.04 as my old mac is going geriatric. I initially thought this XDG-open thing was a trifle and just cancelled/OK just as I felt about it until today when I installed 1Password on my Ubuntu (20.04) desktop and the bug REALLY took over and f....d everything up. The request was: "1Password wants to open XDG-open" and i hesitantly clicked on "open". Then everything went haywire, repeatedly, opened new tabs and put ut all my login attempts in a loop and I (luckily) never came to the point where i started to key in some serious personal info. I shut everything down, tried again and cancelled the XDG-open request and nothing(!) happened. Tried suggested fix witout success and read through the thread coming out of it none the wiser.
To be honest I find this bug to be rather alarming and threatenig considering such behaviour when trying to log on something so important as my password vault, leading me to conclude that the way they process this almost seem obtuse.
I love Vivaldi, have used it for years on my old mac and never turned back, but now (in my limited computer experience) I do not know if it`s safe to use on Ubuntu. I will put Vivaldi on the back burner and re-install Firefox for serious jobs.
So, I hope some of the people within the Vivaldi community having the knowledge to set this right will read this, take action and fix it.
Maybe I have to cut and paste this to start a new thread and nag a bit, but we will wait and see if there is any proper response.
audunsvante
Just one more thing: Did you try to change startpage?
-
heartandwings
this may not work for everyone because the only problem i was having was when i open the browser i always get the banner pop-up. i can click on cancel or open, doesnt matter, it goes away but it always came back if i close and reopen the browser. i am not positive this is working now but i was so excited to think i may have seen the last of it so i decided to join the forum to save someone else from going nuts. i am very happy with vivaldi for years and it would be a shame to lose it over something as stupid and trivial as this but it was only a matter of time before i would have had to find a replacement.
go to settings>general>startup and under 'default browser' see if check on startup is checked-if not, check it. i dont remember if i had to reboot before the change happened. just closing the browser once and reopening did not work but next time it did.
also in the 'homepage' column i checked start page and under the 'startup with' column i checked homepage.
heartandwings
update-
they must be working on it or something because now it is totally random and sporadic. sometimes it opens and sometimes it doesnt and sometimes it opens really fast and disappears when i resize the window or whatever i do before i plan to hit 'cancel' but it is already gone. it is less annoying though, and kind of funny i think...
TyrannosaurHex
This is still happening when opening Vivaldi on Ubuntu 23.02 with Vivaldi v6.0.2979.25.
@TyrannosaurHex Tell your Settings → General → Startup and Settings → Tabs → New Tage Page
-
TyrannosaurHex
DoctorG Ambassador
@TyrannosaurHex Ah, i can confirm this.
//EDIT:
Is a known bug in Vivaldi.
VB-97469 "Settings for Startpage and Startup calls xdg-open" - Confirmed.
I updated tracker for 6.1.3035.43/44
-
FYI: still a valid bug for 6.8 Stable and 6.9 Snapshot.