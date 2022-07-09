Version 5,3,2683.47

I don't have any bookmarks in my Android Vivaldi, search suggestions are disabled, and I have ad blocking enabled.

All of a sudden, Vivaldi is suggesting sites as soon as I start typing in the address bar.

e.g. Type 'a' and get vivaldi.com/bk/amazon-us-bk

as a suggestion

'al' brings up vivaldi.com/bk/aliexpresscom-us

etc.

The suggestions have a small bookmark icon to the left as if I had set this up somehow.

I have nothing in my bookmarks folder and I didn't enable this.

How can I get disable this "feature"?