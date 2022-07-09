We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Disable vivaldi.com URL suggestions/'bookmarks'
Version 5,3,2683.47
I don't have any bookmarks in my Android Vivaldi, search suggestions are disabled, and I have ad blocking enabled.
All of a sudden, Vivaldi is suggesting sites as soon as I start typing in the address bar.
e.g. Type 'a' and get vivaldi.com/bk/amazon-us-bk
as a suggestion
'al' brings up vivaldi.com/bk/aliexpresscom-us
etc.
The suggestions have a small bookmark icon to the left as if I had set this up somehow.
I have nothing in my bookmarks folder and I didn't enable this.
How can I get disable this "feature"?
@OldGuyInTheClub Those are promotional bookmarks that are Vivaldi's source of revenue, but you can "disable" them by deleting the bookmarks. It just lets the relevant site know that Vivaldi was the source since there isn't a Vivaldi unique user-agent string (other than on a few sites).
I suggest you recheck to make sure that you don't have any bookmarks. The promotional links could be under both the
Speed Dialfolder and/or the regular
Bookmarksfolder on a new install by default.
Edit: It looks like Vivaldi still pulls suggestions from bookmarks that are in the trash, so empty the trash after deleting the bookmarks you don't want.
Thank you. I have removed all the bookmarks and subfolders.
Not sure where to empty the trash on Vivaldi for Android. I've gone to the 'broom' icon and deleted everything there. If there's a separate 'empty trash' button I'd appreciate a pointer to it.
@OldGuyInTheClub Think you found it, but just to be clear, here is a screen recording.
I appreciate the details, thank you. Currently the Bookmarks page shows 'Pages that you bookmark appear here' with no folders or other content. Yet the search suggestions still appear.
I am guessing that these are unblockable...
@OldGuyInTheClub Did you tap the
go backarrow at the top left of the screen like in the screen recording?
I deleted all of them in this test profile and they don't show up in suggestions (after emptying the trash).
Ah! I had missed that step. I was looking at the screens and didn't recognize the indicator showing which features were pressed.
You are right, there was a Trash folder there. I deleted the items and the suggestions no longer appear.
Thank you for the timely and detailed help!
crocodilemuffins
Is there a way to exclude Bookmarks/Speed Dial from the suggestions, like in Vivaldi Browser for Windows ?