@Gaim:

I can imagine how miserable life you two have for giving these kind of rude answers. Please, if you both need to be rude with others just to feel better, go find another person to do this.

I prefer to be direct with people who are way too demanding and impatient, and don't see the big picture. Beating around the bush or apologising on behalf of the developers who did nothing wrong at all is not my style. This is a free browser, and help on this forum is also free.

@Gaim:

But in other browsers I don't need to do this, and never did. I just open a new tab and it stays in the page I'm already in.

Since English is not your mother tongue, you may not be able to express yourself politely, but neither of us were rude to you in the first place. I offered you another method to easily open background tabs. Maybe you should try it and see if it helps while you're waiting for what you want?

As we both implied, there's a big pile of feature requests and bugs that the developers need to address. Vivaldi 1.0 Final was only just released. Be patient. They cannot do it all in a weekend.