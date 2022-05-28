Vivaldi has always been a bit buggy with the font size setting (settings > accessibility > text scaling) but a recent update broke it completely. For example every single post on Hacker News now has teeny tiny font, regardless of the setting I use. As a random example from today: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=31541070

I love Vivaldi overall but this major bug is a deal breaker, I simply can't use the browser in this state. Does anyone know of a workaround or ETA on a fix?

I'm using a Pixel 5a and the latest version of Vivaldi.

Thanks.