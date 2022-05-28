Broken font size setting
Vivaldi has always been a bit buggy with the font size setting (settings > accessibility > text scaling) but a recent update broke it completely. For example every single post on Hacker News now has teeny tiny font, regardless of the setting I use. As a random example from today: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=31541070
I love Vivaldi overall but this major bug is a deal breaker, I simply can't use the browser in this state. Does anyone know of a workaround or ETA on a fix?
I'm using a Pixel 5a and the latest version of Vivaldi.
Thanks.
Aaron Translator
@rurp Add screenshots to better illustrate your problem
@rurp
Hi, this is not a bug, here the page is shown correctly:
On:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
Vivaldi Android
5.2.2620.56
5.3.2672.3
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin What he means is: changing the font size setting can only affect the text in the green frame, and the text in the red frame is always small and hard to read
@Aaron
Ah OK, I understand now, Edge has the same setting and change both font sizes.
@rurb I am sorry, it is a bug.
Please report:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Broken font size setting:
Edge has the same setting and change both font sizes
He said it was in the android
@Aaron
Yes, you can use Edge for Android, I use the Edge Beta version for testing.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin So? I really didn't know Edge even had an Android version. I only use Vivaldi
@Aaron For some reason on my device the green area you highlighted is completely unaffected by the font size I set. Moving the Vivaldi slider in settings does absolutely nothing, the font is stuck on a tiny size. I have no idea why this is the case. Could some other setting be overriding this?
-
Aaron Translator
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@rurp Hello and welcome here.
It's nice that you write here.
Which Android version do you have?
@rurp said in Broken font size setting:
I'm using a Pixel 5a and the latest version of Vivaldi.
And the Snapshot?
I'm on Android 11. Here is what I am seeing with the different settings. As you can see, the font size slider has no effect on the font size I'm seeing in the browser.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@rurp This is strange.
Is it the same with the Android "Snapshot"?
I'm not sure what Android Snapshot refers to. Happy to check if I can though.
To add to the weirdness I've found that every once in a while a page will load with the correct font size. If I load the same page again and again it might load correctly on the 5th or 10th time, but then reverts back to the small text on the next page load.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@rurp said in Broken font size setting:
I'm not sure what Android Snapshot refers to. Happy to check if I can though.
"What’s in a term: Snapshot vs Stable
We often get asked about the difference between the Snapshot and the Stable versions of Vivaldi, and what is recommended for different people. Here we explain what is what and which version is best for you. ... "
https://vivaldi.com/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
-
I tried this with Vivaldi Snapshot and the behavior is still broken, but in a slightly different way which will perhaps be useful.
The text initially appears the same if I change the text size slider from 50% to 200%, but the 200% setting allows me to zoom out on the page, actually making the font smaller!
The second screenshot below is with the higher font size.
Did this ever get reported as a bug / fixed? It seems to have reappeared lately.
I'm using 7.0.3505.87 on an arm64 chromebook (in the Android container) - which was working great until a few versions ago (6.x ish?) and now has two issues.. This thing with the font:
That's a 13in screen, the font is HUGE, settings:
Its in "desktop site always" mode as well, which used to sort this out and no longer does.. If I load this page, I notice that the font loads those first 2 paragraphs with the same size font, then flickers and changes the font size in the 2nd one (only) .. very odd
Bonus issue: Scrolling the page will make it go entirely blank for a bit - it doesn't like any pages containing videos now (for me) - if I scroll enough I get past the video and the text displays again (huge)
Any ideas or should I report a new bug?