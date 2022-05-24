We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Still getting copy/paste problems
Vivaldi is the only browser where I almost routinely cannot paste unless I first highlight the address bar.
Is there at least an acknowledgement of this bug? It's very frustrating.
DoctorG Ambassador
@blahsum Have you a few steps to let me check?
Pasting by MMB dos not clear URL but inserts clipboard content at position of mouse in address field, same in Chrome*ium.
@DoctorG In the Linux version, the "left click drag select - middle click paste" function has been missing for a long time
@Aaron Worksfineforme in Snapshot, though I usually triple-click to copy the url.
@Aaron If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@blahsum said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
Vivaldi is the only browser where I almost routinely cannot paste unless I first highlight the address bar.
The only browser together with Midori, Falkon, Otter, Brave, Chrome, Chromium, Opera, sure.
It's very frustrating.
You could use the Quick Commands menu for everything including that
Aaron Translator
@DoctorG That was originally the basic function of the linux text field. So far I haven't come across other apps that don't support this feature, even google chromium still retains this feature
@DoctorG said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@Aaron said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
even google chromium still retains this feature
Then it is a Vivaldi bug.
Please report bug to Vivaldi tracker
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
@Aaron Worksfineforme in Snapshot,
works for me too
nevermind, I don't use this Linux feature, so can't confirm
though I usually triple-click to copy the url.
single click works just fine
@Stardust triple-click copies it to the selection buffer not the clipboard buffer, are you sure we are talking about the same thing? Single click just marks it.
Or maybe it's a new Wayland feature I haven't heard of.
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
triple-click copies it to the selection buffer not the clipboard buffer, are you sure we are talking about the same thing?
good to know
Anyway those buffers are confusing, I just keep using Ctrl+C/Ctrl+V
triple-click copies it to the
Do not accidentally click 4th time
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
Or maybe it's a new Wayland feature I haven't heard of.
@Stardust said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
triple-click copies it to the selection buffer not the clipboard buffer, are you sure we are talking about the same thing?
good to know
Anyway those buffers are confusing, I just keep using Ctrl+C/Ctrl+V
triple-click copies it to the
Do not accidentally click 4th time
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
Or maybe it's a new Wayland feature I haven't heard of.
. In UNIX-land with X11, unlike winblows, we have 2 separate buffers for copy and paste (well actually 3 but nevermind) strictly for text the select buffer (select text for copying it and middle-mousebutton-click to paste) and the clipboard buffer with your traditional Ctrl+C/V or left/right mouse click.
Now if you would be using Arch you would be probably knowing that already, so you'd spare yourself tiring fingerpressure... time to switch? Or first Fedora then Arch it is?
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
select text for copying it and middle-mousebutton-click to paste
I never wanted this feature
time to switch? Or first Fedora then Arch it is?
no plans to switch
Aaron Translator
@npro said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
In UNIX-land with X11,
even in Text-terminal without X11 nor any GUI, we can use select text for copying it and middle-mousebutton-click to paste
This is the basic functionality inherited from unix
@Aaron Yes, you are true.
Had you reported a bug now?
@DoctorG Shame...I won't write bug reports yet...
@Aaron No report results in: Vivaldi devs are not able to check and fix.
-
@DoctorG I will learn how to write a bug report later.
Now I'm testing and validating another feature or Bug on 5 different phones:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40253/speed-dial-bookmarks-folders-navigation/13
-
@Aaron said in Still getting copy/paste problems:
I will learn how to write a bug report later.
Nice to read that