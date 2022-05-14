@jafaro the steps below should do the trick, note that I write this from my phone and didn't check everything on the desktop.

after downloading all messages including the message bodies of the imap account (the setting in the account used to be called "prefetch" but now is "Download Messages for Offline Viewing and Searching") set the account to be an offline account and remove server account info.

You can check that all your messages are available locally simply by disconnecting from the internet and then going through your list of messages, and you can check if the account is really not synced with imap anymore by deleting some unimportant messages from the imap web interface and verifying that it is still there locally even after refreshing your accounts.

If all checks out, delete your imap account in the web interface and set up the account brand new.