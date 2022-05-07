CTRL+T doesn't work when a twitch.tv tab is focused
-
I've been having this weird bug or something where if I currently have a twitch.tv tab in the foreground, I can't open a new tab by pressing CTRL+T. The shortcut works when viewing any other tab and every other method of opening a new tab works. Otherwise I have to click to a different tab and then press CTRL+T to open a new tab.
Is there a setting that I may have enabled that prevents this or is this a bug?
OS: Windows 11 21H2
Vivaldi version: 5.2.2623.41 (Stable x64)
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
PureSpider
I have Ctrl+T defined as my shortcut to open a new tab.
However, when a text input is selected, Ctrl+T swaps the last two letters instead of opening a new tab.
Is there a way to override text input shortcuts, or disable them entirely, so that I can use Ctrl+T to open a new tab, no matter what the current focus is?
-
@PureSpider said in How to disable shortcuts in text input?:
Ctrl+T swaps the last two letters instead of opening a new tab
I can't replicate this, are you sure this doesn't happen only on a specific site or it's one of your extensions causing this behaviour?
-
Pesala Ambassador
What kind of extension are you using that swaps the last two letters input?
You can always edit the Keyboard shortcut for New Tabs from Ctrl+T to Ctrl+N.
-
PureSpider
You both are correct, and this sent me on the right track. It's only happening in twitch's chat input box and seems to be a listener added by the website, and only when logged in.
I did however not have this issue in chrome, maybe their global shortcuts overwrite page ones?
-
-
Also seeing this issue, only on Twitch and only in Vivaldi. It will move whatever character is to the left of the cursor to the right, instead of making a new tab. If you click out of the chat field first, a new tab is created as expected.
-
-
Same problem here when twitch chat is in focus. CTRL T doesn't work. Only in Vivaldi.
-
Can we please get some attention for this bug? I think it's a bug since it only happens in Vivaldi. In Firefox, Chrome, Brave and Edge it works fine.
To reproduce you need to be logged in to Twitch.
For me it's so annoying that it actually prevents me from switching to Vivaldi as my main browser.
And changing the shortcut to CTRL + N is not a fix, that's just a band aid.
-
just change the shortcut to open a new tab to something else than Ctrl+T, why making it harder than it actually is?
Besides, it only happens if your focus is on the twitch chat box, press Tab then ctrl+T and it works.