Hm, I noticed that there is one pitfall.

Now is November 1. I had an event for this morning at 10 am. All e-mails from google were sent. The event was cancelled at the last minute and rescheduled for two weeks later. I edit the time of the event in Vivaldi and it gets synced to Google's server. However, an event without notifications is created (unlike dragging in Google , which results in notifications being kept).

Also, when i drag in vivaldi, it does not seem to sync to Google at all - I will see if it will get synced in the next few minutes, but creation of a new event gets synced immediately.