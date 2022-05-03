Solved Creating Google Calendar event with default notifications
I have my personal Google calendar set up so that for any new event I put there, I get an e-mail one day before and four hours before:
this works when I add it through Google website. However, when I add an event through Vivaldi (that is synced to Google), the event is added without this notifications.
Is that a deficiency on Google's side or is it something that Vivaldi should implement (should I fill a feature request)? Currently I can add an event with notification and that shows up correctly in Google so it seems it seems something that Vivaldi could implement in two steps:
a) be able to add e-mail notifications
b) be able to set up a default event (so all events would have for example notifications by default unless unset)
Does anybody know if there is a setting in Google to send me e-mails about all events in my calendar, even from imported ones, without me having to turn it on individually for each event? The only thing I fond is a daily e-mail with all the events for the day (I am evaluating that right now, curious what I will get tomorrow:-)).
Is there any other web e-mail provider that would be able to send e-mails about events automatically (Vivaldi sadly can't: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54290/are-there-plans-for-email-notification )?
Actually, never mind. I seemed to have tested too little in advance. When I set up an event through Vivaldi, Google sends me an e-mail about it. So all is good!
Hm, I noticed that there is one pitfall.
Now is November 1. I had an event for this morning at 10 am. All e-mails from google were sent. The event was cancelled at the last minute and rescheduled for two weeks later. I edit the time of the event in Vivaldi and it gets synced to Google's server. However, an event without notifications is created (unlike dragging in Google , which results in notifications being kept).
Also, when i drag in vivaldi, it does not seem to sync to Google at all - I will see if it will get synced in the next few minutes, but creation of a new event gets synced immediately.