Possible to disable new tab search history?
Is there a way on Android to disable the search history showing up when clicking the address bar on a new tab?
If I've already searched for something and want it again, it will show up as a history match when I start typing, that's fine. I'd just prefer not to have everything immediately popping up front and centre every time, as it exposes a lot of info to anyone that happens to be looking at my screen.
They can be cleared slowly and tediously with long taps, or by clearing everything in the browser, neither of which is ideal.
@ricko12 Thanks, just checked and that one is already off. Toggled it to check but that only seems to control suggestions from the search engine once I start typing:
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@dargo31 I'm afraid the only thing you can do is to delete them manually one-by-one by long-pressing on each item, or by clearing browsing history. Alternatively, you can use Private Tabs for searches or set up Vivaldi to automatically clear browsing history on exit.
@pafflick Ah that's a pity, but good to know, thank you.
I realise now that it isn't special Vivaldi addition but looks like a Chromium thing you've inherited, hopefully either Vivaldi or Google can make it less intrusive at some point.
Yeah I've been using private mode more for occasional searches but it's additonal effort and prevents me from accessing normal tabs at the same time, but yes if I set it to just clear history on exit and manually clear the cookies and data every so often, I can live with that.
Thanks again
I just wanted to say that it's more than just a problem around privacy. It's also about safeguarding your attention, like it's a brand new morning and I would like to focus on things I want to focus on, not breaking the flow of the day, helping the concept of 'deep work' and all that. Once you see a list of keywords involuntarily all that focus is in the bin. One of the things that keeps me on Vivaldi is being able to have a choice on what I should expose my attention to. I understand from the previous post this is inherited from Chromium, but I think this is extremely important to fix. I might even try and make patch if that helps