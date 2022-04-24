Is there a way on Android to disable the search history showing up when clicking the address bar on a new tab?

If I've already searched for something and want it again, it will show up as a history match when I start typing, that's fine. I'd just prefer not to have everything immediately popping up front and centre every time, as it exposes a lot of info to anyone that happens to be looking at my screen.

They can be cleared slowly and tediously with long taps, or by clearing everything in the browser, neither of which is ideal.