Who hates Mondays?
A. Yes I hate them so much
B. Not fussed
C. Not really, I love to work
Say in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Kobdb37Cwc
Fwiw, i am unconvinced that you're a real person, & not just a spambot.
legobuilder26
@romilly B. I don't really care either way.
DoctorG Ambassador
B: Need more coffee
@legobuilder26 love that responce
andreasnielsen
Some corporates have moved to 4 working days a week idea already.
karlthethird Banned
What about the guy from Bootown Rat ?
You DONT hate mondays.
Mondays cannot be hated because as with any other day the are just a sequence and they cannot change this essence fact of themselves. Days are just days. It is not their fault. What is actually happening is ...
You Hate Yourself !
NOW STOP IT.
Repeat after me ... "I an worthy."