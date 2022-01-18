We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Translation target language is Albanian instead of Chinese
According to the reply of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/70930/is-there-a-configuration-about-default-translation-target-language
The target language is based on my UI's language.
But The target language is Albanian(shqip) when my UI's language is Simplified Chinese.I need to chose Simplified Chinese manually.
OakdaleFTL
@simonling said in The target language is not my UI's language:
I need to chose Simplified Chinese manually.
Does your choice persist? Or do you have to choose it again each time?
Only after a re-launch?
can keep with operation following:
1.1. open several english pages(in my test is two),translate one(chose Simplified Chinese manually).
1.2. when I translate the other one, the target language is Simplified Chinese, no manual selection required
can‘t keep with operation following:
2.1 open english pages, translate one(chose Simplified Chinese manually).
2.2 open a engliash pages in new tab, translate(must chose Simplified Chinese manually again)
have to choose it again each time after a re-launch.
Can you understand my description, my English is not very good
OakdaleFTL
@simonling Yup. I understand... Just wish I could help. Have you made a feature suggestion?
I'm sure others would appreciate such functionality, too!
Wouldn't it make more sense to target the topmost Accept language as default? You can accept languages which are not your UI language, and perhaps we don't even have your preferred language available as a UI language yet ...
@oakdaleftl @sgunhouse
But @pafflick said in Is there a configuration about default translation target language?:
The target language is based on your UI's language.
It’s a reply from Vivaldi Team.
@simonling Doesn't mean we can't wish for something else ...
Most people's native language is not Albanian, and displaying it as the translation target language by default each time only adds to the hassle, hopefully automatically remembering the last language the user selected.
@callmexin The default target language here is US English.
What is your User Interface language in Settings, Language? Albanian is not even a choice there, so I suspect that you have previously changed the Translation target language.
my interface language is Chinese, Whether I open a page in German or English, the default translation target language is alphabetical.
-
@callmexin said in About the translation function:
Login required. Please attach images inline with your post using the last icon on the toolbar.
The list is sorted alphabetically, so Albanian would be second after Afrikaans, but Autodetected is first.
Vote for this feature request.
but in Chinese, Albanian's Chinese name is on the first, so it's Chinese alphabetically.
@simonling The translation feature needs more than a few words to auto-detect the source language.
Translate Sentence
Translate Paragraph
What is your OS and Vivaldi version? In the latest Vivaldi Stable, I do not see the translate dialog at all if I choose the Simplified Chinese UI.
-
@pesala
OS: macOS 10.15.7（19H1713）
Vivaldi: 5.2.2623.41 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
@simonling Please see How to Report a Bug.
Hi there. There is a long history bug on translate function for Chinese users. You can see some similar topics in Chinese forum like https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/70319/翻譯沒法記住選擇語言. I have to say it's not a fatal problem, but it is still quite annoying.
You see, when using EN(US) as UI language, Everytimes I click the translate buttom in the address bar, it should set EN(US) as the default target.
However, when using zh-CN as the UI language, the default target will become 阿爾巴尼亞語(Albanian) which is the first language provided by Lingvanex ordered by chinese.
Even if we choose the target as 简体中文, the translator will not remember the selection for next times.
I guess the problem is that support languages list of Lingvanex does not contain zh-CN, zh-TW and zh-HK. It only has zh-Hans and zh-Hant. You can check it on the Translate Internals.
BTW, this problem also affects the translate panel lol.
DoctorG Ambassador
@tree3564 Please report to Vivaldi tracker