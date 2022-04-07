Hi, I'm new to Vivaldi.

I have now been using the Vivaldi web-browser on 3 different computers/OS:

High-end stationary PC (Ryzen 9 5900x with 32GB memory) with Windows 10

7 year old laptop (Intel Core Duo, 2.2GHz with 4GB memory) with Linux Mint

RPI 4B (4GB memory) with Raspberry Pi OS.

In all cases the Vivaldi has been very slow and even lagging, when compared to web-browsers such as Firefox and Chrome/Chromium. This is also the case if just starting the web-browser empty and opening the settings page.

I've tried to optimize it following a couple of guides but this doesn't seem to help much:

https://vivaldi.com/blog/improve-performance-in-vivaldi

https://www.ghacks.net/2017/02/13/how-to-speed-up-the-vivaldi-web-browser/

Following is a screenshot from the windows 10 machine. It is showing the comparison of Firefox and Vivaldi only displaying one web-page (an e-mail) shortly after a reload. The result is that Vivaldi is using CPU long after Firefox has gone into idle.



I also noticed that a handful of threads in the forum are mentioning that Vivaldi has been having better performance in older versions.

How can this be, and what version is recommended for have the best performance in Vivaldi?

Or is is possible to modify the newest version enough to make it perform as good as other web-browsers?

Update:

I have not tested any of the start-up parameters in the second link.