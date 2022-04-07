Vivaldi slow and laggy?
Hi, I'm new to Vivaldi.
I have now been using the Vivaldi web-browser on 3 different computers/OS:
High-end stationary PC (Ryzen 9 5900x with 32GB memory) with Windows 10
7 year old laptop (Intel Core Duo, 2.2GHz with 4GB memory) with Linux Mint
RPI 4B (4GB memory) with Raspberry Pi OS.
In all cases the Vivaldi has been very slow and even lagging, when compared to web-browsers such as Firefox and Chrome/Chromium. This is also the case if just starting the web-browser empty and opening the settings page.
I've tried to optimize it following a couple of guides but this doesn't seem to help much:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/improve-performance-in-vivaldi
https://www.ghacks.net/2017/02/13/how-to-speed-up-the-vivaldi-web-browser/
Following is a screenshot from the windows 10 machine. It is showing the comparison of Firefox and Vivaldi only displaying one web-page (an e-mail) shortly after a reload. The result is that Vivaldi is using CPU long after Firefox has gone into idle.
I also noticed that a handful of threads in the forum are mentioning that Vivaldi has been having better performance in older versions.
How can this be, and what version is recommended for have the best performance in Vivaldi?
Or is is possible to modify the newest version enough to make it perform as good as other web-browsers?
Update:
I have not tested any of the start-up parameters in the second link.
@tawapah
Hi, I use Vivaldi on Linux and Windows 11 on 3 different systems without any lagging and these are not as powerful as your Windows 10 system.
The guides are not really helpful and both are outdated, what is still working is:
Disable animation
Clear download list
Open settings as tab
A big history and bookmark list can slow down Vivaldi (10000´s of bookmarks).
On Windows often a third party anti virus software block Vivaldi to crawl, I had this lately with AVAST on a friends PC.
I guess nobody use an AV software on RPI or Linux, hm.
First I would check is a guest profile, it exclude all settings and extensions.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
AlbertKolkin
I made NONE of your suggestions, and Vivaldi flies on my Alienware laptop. I use Norton Security Suite and a VPN, and Vivaldi loads websites in a blink for me. I have three tabs on startup—Windows 11 Beta. 32 GB Ram (maybe why it is so fast on mine).
My Vivaldi is faster than any Chrome Channels, and my Firefox is a mess due to faulty synchronization. I set up synch on Vivaldi, and though it took me some time to figure it out, it works without error.
browser speed can be dependent on internet connection and extensions or security software .
Vivaldi absolutely runs at warp speed here on my middle aged laptop with only 2 gb of RAM on puppy linux.
Fact is i expected there to be issues on this laptop but thankfully there has not been.
Tlachiquero
Apologies if I'm veering off topic a bit. I have the same experience, except that I'm running Linux (OpenSUSE Tumbleweed) and Win 10 on the same box (each on its own SSD). Vivaldi is nice and zippy on Windows but sloooow on Tumbleweed. I'm using the same Vivaldi settings on both operating systems.
Any thoughts?
Vivaldi did run much slower on older versions, but they made huge advancements in the past 2 years. It's barely noticeable today on most modern systems but people with slower system or old computers might surely notice some lag.
There is no way around it really because the whole interface is build with web technologies as opposed to something that runs native code like other browsers.
Said that, Vivaldi GUI and interface will always suffer from some lag if you compare it to other browsers, but this is a small trade-off for all the functionality you get in exchange and as I said in any modern system, you will notice the slowness when you first start the browser, after that it should be just as snappy. This is only speaking about the browsers interface. Website and application loading speeds are completely unaffected by this, and they will load just as fast as with any other Chromium based browser. If you notice something slower in that regard, there is something in your system that is probably messing with it, either a security software, some extension or something else. The best advice is always to start with a new profile first.
From your screenshot, its visible the slow-down is caused by CPU usage. Open the task manager and try to check what is causing Vivaldi to use that much CPU. That does not look normal to me. Most websites or tabs should not be spiking your CPU like that. I mean the Vivaldi task manager. Right-click on your Vivaldi title bar and select task manager to check what is the culprit for that CPU usage.
I was having a similar problem I think and found your post while looking for suggestions for it.
In the end, I realised the problem was because my hard disk was full!
(Google drive was trying to upload a PST file and failing that made around 200 2gb copies of it! So I imagine it was overloading the system in the background.)
It is possible that the cause is completely different in your issue, of course, but if anyone is suffering from this, it may be a good idea to check whether your hard disk getting full.
What a load of dung. 48gigs of ram and NVME M.2 and Vivaldi just flat out sucks in this department. Vivaldi made Google colab useless due to how laggy it was. Was a pos.
Not even going to mince words about this either so I can now see why Vivaldi was listed last, to darn near last for overall speed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@GeneralAwareness
Hi, listed where?
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
No difference on my systems, specs in my signature, compare to other Chromium browser like Chrome, Egde or Opera except of the start time.
Something is blocking/slowdown Vivaldi on your system, I guess a third party AV software.
We have posts like this hundreds of times in the last 7 Years, if Vivaldi work like this for all user it would be dead since a long time.
Left Edge, right Vivaldi:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Pf8B_DNPZQGQOjrlrVba_i_quQr27Zd1/view?usp=sharing
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Not at all it is Vivaldi as no other browser I have tried (been 15 I think?) has the issue.
@GeneralAwareness
You are the first user report this since 4 month, if all user had your Vivaldi experience nobody would use it.
One example, a friend install Avast and Vivaldi lagging as hell after an update, all other browsers not.
After removing this crap Vivaldi work fast as usual.
I am sorry it is not working for you but it is Vivaldi on your system and not Vivaldi on other systems, something is blocking Vivaldi, no idea what.
Cheers, mib
In my Laptop Vivaldi, with all extensions, bookmarks, notes, with 20 tabs open is much faster than the Firefox with its default settings, without bookmarks and extensions, which I have as a second browser for tests. Sys specs in my signature, no third party AV (Defender only), DNScrypt.
GeneralAwareness
@mib2berlin I don't have anything targeting Vivaldi as I don't have any of that AV nonsense running. I do my daily scan instead. I am a minimalist and I find it so ironic that every other browser out there runs smooth as butter for me YET not this one, and ONLY this one.
Might be because I am on the last sane version for url autocompletion because after this version the screwed the pooch. No, I despise the new way Vivaldi auto-completes, so luckily someone steered me to the version I use because they too, with a lot of others, thought it was utter nonsense. I left Brave for various reasons but at this rate Vivaldi is probably not the browser for me.
I found a real bug too and the devs of InvokeAI narrowed it down to being ONLY the Vivaldi browser causing it so no simping for Vivaldi and that was when I was using the latest builds too.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GeneralAwareness
Hm, if you downgrade Vivaldi this is maybe the issue, this break you profile but anyway.
I would check the latest snapshot as standalone install for a last try, absolute clean install and many address bar fixes since 5.6, too.
Good luck, mib
@mib2berlin I will give that a try because the only thing that drove me mad before was the address bar autocomplete horrible anti every other browser way. This was around Dec/Jan so whatever version was back then as current I just couldn't stomach it. I became so annoyed it was worthless and I had to turn it off. Luckily someone had me go all the way back to 5.5 something and there was the wonderful autocomplete again.
Thanks again.
@mib2berlin Tried it and the lag was horrid to Google colab, for instance, yet in Edge, or firefox it was so much faster in loading a notebook. I mean on the order of 2s vs 5-8s for vivaldi.
@GeneralAwareness
What do you meant with "faster in loading a notebook"?
Vivaldi is always slower at start, this is normal because of the second UI layer.
Otherwise I am out of ideas, sorry.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Apparently you do not know Google colab. That is fine but Vivaldi is undeniably slower at loading pages such as Google's colab notebooks. Tried the build you said with no extensions and it failed miserably.
It was worth a try, but this is too great (a REPEATABLE) a difference.
Thanks though.
To me, Vivaldi in general has always been slow and laggy compared to most other browsers. Especially noticable on my Microsoft Surface Pro, where just clicking 'new tab' has a constant, noticable delay whereas Firefox and Chrome are just blazing through. (The very high native resolution may cause it?)
It can't help with all the new features that get thrust into the hood with every update
I think Vivaldi perhaps is better regarded as an 'Internet suite', as Opera was back in the day. It's got a heck of a lot of features, but it's not going to be the speediest.
I have the same issue, at least with typing. It occasionally hitches and takes a moment to continue typing. I had default settings, and it did the same. I now have a ui similar to Opera GX (as that's where I'm coming from). Typing this message doesn't seem to cause any issues. I only have three extensions: google drive and two password managers.