Vivaldi email wont work with AVAST anymore
-
Hello Readers,
Sinds i found out that Vivaldi has the roots in Opera, i started using it for 2 months or so.
The email workt fine with my AVAST shield, but staring from march 29, is wont send or recieve emails.
Found out that if i switch-off AVAST MAIL SHIELD protection, it works, but i dont think that is the right way.
I tried some EXEPTIONS and/or APP allowed/block settings, but it doesnt help.
Any idea what is going on?? what changed? and more importand, How to FIX it
Friendly regards,
a Dutch guy
-
@sterretje welcome to the forum!
Avast is coming up here regularly because it's blocking Vivaldi, creating all sorts of issues. There is nothing Vivaldi can do about it - if your anti-virus solution decides to block Vivaldi, it will do so. You will need to whitelist Vivaldi or (as I do) just rely on windows defender, which is good enough to protect you and causes 0 issues
-
Thanx for the fast response!
Ok, i will try to get some more info from AVAST how they are going to deal with this problem.
I like (trust) Vivaldi to much to switch back to something "less"
If i get some usefull info, i will post it here.
Have a nice day.
-
-
@WildEnte I suggested an Avast user to re-install Vivaldi as standalone and it worked.
So pretty much avast mess with vivaldi when installed for all users.