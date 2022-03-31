Hello Readers,

Sinds i found out that Vivaldi has the roots in Opera, i started using it for 2 months or so.

The email workt fine with my AVAST shield, but staring from march 29, is wont send or recieve emails.

Found out that if i switch-off AVAST MAIL SHIELD protection, it works, but i dont think that is the right way.

I tried some EXEPTIONS and/or APP allowed/block settings, but it doesnt help.

Any idea what is going on?? what changed? and more importand, How to FIX it

Friendly regards,

a Dutch guy