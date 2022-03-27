@ayespy said in Re-index DB -> "Mail client starting" forever, mail panel empty:

What you might try is an all-new, totally-clean Vivaldi standalone install, and a brand new mail setup in that, with your current version closed.

I did that just a couple of weeks ago when I switched to Win11. Mail is generally working well for me but ever since M3 beta was released I occasionally come across emails that are not reliably found. I know what I am looking for so I find them with other search terms, then I copy the word I was originally searching for from the email body into the search field, and the search comes up empty. Then I test this particular search in a new profile and it works there.

Then I move to the new profile (or, in the case of my change to Win11 a completely new installation), and a few weeks later I have the same issue with another email. The only thing these mails have in common is that they are sent from me to me (VB-79700...)

Anyway, time to delete the two offline accounts to see if it makes mail start again...