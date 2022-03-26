How to disable the download popup
Hello, is there any way to disable download popup that appears every time you download something?
RealMat0s Ambassador
Hello @Nightless
Directly in Vivaldi you cannot disable it because it is already a default option in Android, however, you can disable it from the notification settings.
At least in Xiaomi, the ''Downloads'' section is displayed and there ''Completed downloads '' - ''Active downloads''.
I'll have a look at it. Thank you.
@Nightless oh, how I hate that shit! I didn't update Vivaldi since version 4 to avoid it and had to update this week due to the translation menu that lacked some languages to translate to. I'm pissed. And the menu, it's also different and to bookmark something you need more steps. Ffffff....