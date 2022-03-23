@RealMat0s

Here are the relevant details, written very simply:

1. Open Vivaldi browser on an ANDROID device

2. Navigate to a webpage that supports "Simplified View"

3. A prompt will automatically Pop-Up on your mobile device's screen stating, quote: "View simplified page?"

a. Note: this pop-up prompt may originate from Vivaldi, or Chromium (I don't know - I'm not a Vivaldi developer - they should know their own code).

4. IF you ignore the prompt, or side-swipe it off the screen, it will disappear, and you cannot get the prompt to come back without ending the Vivaldi process and re-starting it.

refreshing the page does NOT re-initiate the prompt.

scrolling to the top of the page does NOT re-initiate the prompt.

the ONLY solution to re-show the prompt is to manually shut-down the Vivaldi process on your phone, then re-start Vivaldi, then navigate back to the same page.

changing the chrome://flags "Reader Mode triggering" does NOT fix the issue.

Navigate to "chrome://flags"

Type in "Reader Mode triggering" into the Search Box

changing the Drop-Down box to "Always" will only cause the "View simplified page?" prompt to show up on every webpage (even those which do not support it). However , the same flaw occurs: when the prompt is gone, you can't get it back .



@RealMat0s: your solution to: "...enable simplified view on web pages manually on android" does NOT fix this issue. Toggling that option on or off makes no difference whatsoever as to whether or not the Simplified View prompt shows up. Please take a moment to test this yourself; my instructions are Step-By-Step.

The solution to this problem is obvious: the Vivaldi development team for Android needs to add a manual option/toggle to "Show Simplified Page" somewhere in the options menu, or on the address bar (as the Desktop version of Vivaldi already does).

I have no idea how easy/hard it is to actually implement this functionality in Vivaldi for Mobile devices, however at least now we can all stop dancing around the issue. It's simple: I've documented Step-by-Step how anyone on your Development Team can re-create the issue in less than 5 minutes.

I will attempt to submit this report to the vivaldi.com/bugreport 'Android Team' as you suggested (provided I don't get shut-down by any idiotic "100 characters or less crap).