Manually request simplified view?
I prefer to use simplified view on Android when available. On some pages it's almost a necessity. However, whatever triggers the pop-up for simplified view seems to be very inconsistent. Sometimes I see it as soon as I load a page, and sometimes I don't. Sometimes I'm in simplified view and then I go back too far and I end up on the regular page, but I can't get the pop-up to show again, even by refreshing or going back further and then forward.
If it's a page that just wouldn't have a simplified view, that's one thing, but sometimes it should be available and isn't. Is there anyway to manually trigger it?
RealMat0s Ambassador
Hello @scampbll
I would like more details of what you would like to achieve, however, there is an option to enable simplified view on web pages manually on android.
@realmat0s Thanks, I hadn't seen that particular description before. It's this part that doesn't seem to be working consistently: "scroll back to the top of the page and the option to switch to Reader View will be displayed again"
I have done this many time for some pages without ever getting the prompt again.
RealMat0s Ambassador
Officially this is the solution, if you ever see this message again, please report it via vivaldi.com/bugreport so that the Android team can be updated.
@realmat0s Ok, thanks. I'll try to document it the next time it happens.
Hello everyone,
I suffer from this function a lot lately...
I think a "reader view" option in the Vivaldi menu could be the end of all problems... Auto-prompt should be optional too...
My problems with the reader view currently:
The auto-prompt stays there on top way too long for my taste. If the page is one that I don't want to be simplified, it's just annoying. (It does not vanish, or reappear, by scrolling.)
It works erratically. It appears and then not for the same page. I can't simplify some pages that I've simplified minutes before.
S_Paternotte Translator
Actually there is a quite some request for improvement of controlling the "Reader view" or "Simplified view"
Maybe we should be upvoting some of these?
Aaron Translator
@S_Paternotte I'm patiently waiting for official improvements.I don't know if this improvement requires more work. I can only wait and wait...
Here are the relevant details, written very simply:
1. Open Vivaldi browser on an ANDROID device
2. Navigate to a webpage that supports "Simplified View"
3. A prompt will automatically Pop-Up on your mobile device's screen stating, quote: "View simplified page?"
- a. Note: this pop-up prompt may originate from Vivaldi, or Chromium (I don't know - I'm not a Vivaldi developer - they should know their own code).
4. IF you ignore the prompt, or side-swipe it off the screen, it will disappear, and you cannot get the prompt to come back without ending the Vivaldi process and re-starting it.
- refreshing the page does NOT re-initiate the prompt.
- scrolling to the top of the page does NOT re-initiate the prompt.
- the ONLY solution to re-show the prompt is to manually shut-down the Vivaldi process on your phone, then re-start Vivaldi, then navigate back to the same page.
- changing the chrome://flags "Reader Mode triggering" does NOT fix the issue.
- Navigate to "chrome://flags"
- Type in "Reader Mode triggering" into the Search Box
- changing the Drop-Down box to "Always" will only cause the "View simplified page?" prompt to show up on every webpage (even those which do not support it). However, the same flaw occurs: when the prompt is gone, you can't get it back.
@RealMat0s: your solution to: "...enable simplified view on web pages manually on android" does NOT fix this issue. Toggling that option on or off makes no difference whatsoever as to whether or not the Simplified View prompt shows up. Please take a moment to test this yourself; my instructions are Step-By-Step.
The solution to this problem is obvious: the Vivaldi development team for Android needs to add a manual option/toggle to "Show Simplified Page" somewhere in the options menu, or on the address bar (as the Desktop version of Vivaldi already does).
I have no idea how easy/hard it is to actually implement this functionality in Vivaldi for Mobile devices, however at least now we can all stop dancing around the issue. It's simple: I've documented Step-by-Step how anyone on your Development Team can re-create the issue in less than 5 minutes.
I will attempt to submit this report to the vivaldi.com/bugreport 'Android Team' as you suggested (provided I don't get shut-down by any idiotic "100 characters or less crap).
This guy is absolutely right, not having a manual button for this has been driving me insane for years. It is especially annoying because it is usually when I am lying in bed, looking forward to the darkness and simplicity of reader mode and it doesn't work. He summed it up perfectly, once you dismiss the popup, your chances are gone for using it again. Super easy fix for having a menu button to always push. And now I see a beautiful button on the top right corner if I force enable it, however, it seems to magically disappear whenever it so pleases and then never works again until restart.
I agree. Although I have not used this feature yet, there should be a corresponding button, at least a menu item.
@RealMat0s What do you refer by "this" to? What message do you mean? Are you sure you didn't post to a wrong thread?
This is irritatingly absent. Edge on Android has the button, as does Brave I believe. Firefox, while not Chromium, also has this. Chrome Actual and Vivaldi however have not yet found a way to make this work? Very annoying.
I was looking for the same feature today, a fixed button in the URL field for websites that can be displayed as simplified view would be awesone!
Is there any channel to vote or propose improvements?