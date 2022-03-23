Vivaldi Random Crashes
-
Hi Vivaldians,
I am experiencing random crashes every hour or so on ubuntu 22
Anyone experieincing such issues? Some advise will be highly appreicated.
Proud But Currently Frustrated Vivaldian,
Sam.
-
I am - usually when viewing Twitch streams but sometimes when I am closing a tab/window.
Just crashed like 20 minutes ago:
Jun 06 06:49:11 dagon kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_priv_reg_irq [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Illegal register access in command stream Jun 06 06:49:11 dagon kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring gfx_0.0.0 timeout, signaled seq=2542312, emitted seq=2542313 Jun 06 06:49:11 dagon kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Process information: process vivaldi-bin pid 1609 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 1623 Jun 06 06:49:11 dagon kernel: amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GPU reset begin! Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: [drm:amdgpu_ring_test_helper [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring kiq_2.1.0 test failed (-110) Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* KGQ disable failed Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: [drm:amdgpu_ring_test_helper [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring kiq_2.1.0 test failed (-110) Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* KCQ disable failed Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* failed to halt cp gfx Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: [drm] free PSP TMR buffer Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: CPU: 6 PID: 295 Comm: kworker/u32:7 Not tainted 5.18.1-xanmod1-x64v2 #0~git20220530.47fe430 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: Hardware name: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. MS-7C80/MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK (MS-7C80), BIOS 1.B0 03/31/2022 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: Workqueue: amdgpu-reset-dev drm_sched_job_timedout [gpu_sched] Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: Call Trace: Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: <TASK> Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: dump_stack_lvl+0x45/0x5a Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: amdgpu_do_asic_reset+0x22/0x3ee [amdgpu] Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: amdgpu_device_gpu_recover_imp.cold+0x56b/0x916 [amdgpu] Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: amdgpu_job_timedout+0x14a/0x180 [amdgpu] Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: ? __switch_to_asm+0x42/0x70 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: ? __schedule+0x31c/0x1100 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: drm_sched_job_timedout+0x5f/0xf0 [gpu_sched] Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: process_one_work+0x1eb/0x340 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: worker_thread+0x48/0x3d0 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: ? process_one_work+0x340/0x340 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: kthread+0xb4/0xe0 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: ? kthread_complete_and_exit+0x20/0x20 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: ret_from_fork+0x1f/0x30 Jun 06 06:49:12 dagon kernel: </TASK>
-
I confirm:
Vivaldi version: 5.4.2753.37 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Linux Kernel: 5.19.3
Aug 23 15:24:42 zesko kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_priv_reg_irq [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Illegal register access in command stream Aug 23 15:24:42 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring gfx_0.0.0 timeout, signaled seq=3439840, emitted seq=3439841 Aug 23 15:24:42 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Process information: process vivaldi-bin pid 2328 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 2350 Aug 23 15:24:43 zesko kernel: amdgpu 0000:09:00.0: [drm:amdgpu_ring_test_helper [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring kiq_2.1.0 test failed (-110) Aug 23 15:24:43 zesko kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* KGQ disable failed Aug 23 15:24:43 zesko kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* failed to halt cp gfx Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:47 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:24:57 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring gfx_0.0.0 timeout, but soft recovered Aug 23 15:25:02 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:03 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:03 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:03 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:03 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:07 zesko agetty[109970]: tty2: invalid character 0x1b in login name Aug 23 15:25:07 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring gfx_0.0.0 timeout, signaled seq=3439854, emitted seq=3439856 Aug 23 15:25:07 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Process information: process vivaldi-bin pid 109812 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 109818 Aug 23 15:25:07 zesko kernel: amdgpu 0000:09:00.0: [drm:amdgpu_ring_test_helper [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring kiq_2.1.0 test failed (-110) Aug 23 15:25:07 zesko kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* KGQ disable failed Aug 23 15:25:08 zesko kernel: [drm:gfx_v10_0_hw_fini [amdgpu]] *ERROR* failed to halt cp gfx Aug 23 15:25:11 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:11 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:11 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:11 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:25:54 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125! Aug 23 15:26:13 zesko kernel: [drm:amdgpu_cs_ioctl [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Failed to initialize parser -125!
-
@Zesko which linux version? lsb_release, uname?
-
@RetroCoder80sV2 which linux version? lsb_release, uname?
-
~ $ lsb_release -a No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Release: 22.04 Codename: jammy ~ $ uname -r 5.19.3-xanmod1-x64v2
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Random Crashes:
which linux version?
I have already written above at the beginning
@Zesko said in Vivaldi Random Crashes:
Linux Kernel: 5.19.3
More details:
- Vivaldi custom config:
$ cat ~/.config/vivaldi-stable.conf --use-gl=desktop --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-zero-copy --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,VaapiVideoEncoder,CanvasOopRasterization --enable-accelerated-video-decode
-
AMD GPU: Radeon RX5700
-
Linux Kernel version 5.19.3
-
AMD driver:
mesa 22.1.6and
amdvlk 2022.Q3.3from pacman
I noticed my same issue 10 months ago, it was fixed, then the latest update of Manjaro testing branch, the same issue survived today for the first time.
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/5513
I will check if the issue appears again. I will report later.
-
@RetroCoder80sV2 Jammy has 5.19 image as Default?
-
@DoctorG No, it's custom XANMOD kernel, but the issue is happening regardless of installed kernel for at least one year now, seemingly random.
So I thought it may be the hardware video decoding that is causing the issue, so I have disabled it and this only made the issue to appear less frequent.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Please report bug to Vivaldi tracker with alle information. Perhaps a dev can check this with 5.19 kernel and a AMD GPU. But do not expect they find the issue quick. And i fear they use only standard kernel/images for a test. But i do not really know their Linux test and hardware environment.
Could be a strange Ubuntu kernel + Wayland + AMD GPU driver + Vivaldi bug.
-
I think there are two vulkan drivers "amdvlk" and "vulkan-radeon" in the conflict.
I tried to uninstall
amdvlkbecause
vulkan-radeonexists.
But no crash appeared today. I will test more if the same crash comes.
-
@Zesko Oh, congrats if the issue is fixed and you might have found caused by amd drivers.
-
This thread doesn't describe the nature of the crash, and I'm wondering if it's the same symptom I've been chasing for months. On my system, the system freezes (unresponsive, although I can move the cursor around, and a conky display of activity is frozen). Some of the time, after about a minute, the screen will blank for a few seconds and return, with the system still frozen. On a few occasions, when the screen temporarily returns, the screen content is corrupted.
After another fraction of a minute, the monitor goes blank and then displays that it is receiving no signal, although the computer power light is still on. Shutdown and rebooting is the only way to get it working again. So the issue looks video-related. I would sometimes go a few days between events. Often it would be at least once per day.
This was with Vivaldi 5.4.2753.40 on Linux kernel 5.10.0 (MX Linux 19.4 ahs) with Radeon Vega integrated GPU. I thought it was a Vivaldi problem because it always happened while I was using Vivaldi. However, I spend most of my time in Vivaldi, and it generally stays open, so it could well be coincidence, and the underlying problem could lie elsewhere.
To rule out an OS problem, I installed MX 21.1 ahs (kernel 5.16.0), with the same version of Vivaldi, and have been running it for a few days. So far there has not been a repetition, which suggests that, at least in my case, it was either OS-related or corruption.
But I'm curious whether the symptoms are the same as what is discussed in this thread. If so, that would suggest something like a driver issue rather than corruption, which would be unique to my system.
-
I had exactly the same issue as described by fixer1234.
Even though this is a driver problem, it is triggered 95% of the time by Vivaldi, so I am posting my solution here, so others may find it.
My solution (on Manjaro 22 [Kernel 5.15 and higher] with RX 5700 XT):
-
Create the following file/rule:
/etc/udev/rules.d/30-amdgpu-pm.rules
-
Add this line:
KERNEL=="card0", SUBSYSTEM=="drm", DRIVERS=="amdgpu", ATTR{device/power_dpm_force_performance_level}="low"
-
You can get the parameter for KERNEL=="" for your system with this command:
udevadm info --attribute-walk /sys/class/drm/card0 | grep "KERNEL="
-
The last parameter for me had to be "low". You can try setting it to "high", but this did not fix it for me
-
After rebooting, check the setting with this command (returns "low"):
cat /sys/class/drm/card0/device/power_dpm_force_performance_level
-
-
I´m not super technical, so don't really know where to start to fix this, but I basically have the same issue as fixer1234 but with :
- Linux Mint 21
- Vivaldi 5.5.2805.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Lots of random crashes and sudden slowness of the browser and my whole computer with the cursor behaving erratically on my system.
I opened a bug [Jira] (VB-93111) and send crash reports to it but had no feedback from Vivaldi, so not sure what is causing this.
Thinking of going to Chrome browser but I really do not want to...
Anyway, I'm hoping this could be identified and resolved soon!
-
@raoulg We received your report with soem crashdumps, thanks.
Was not checked yet and i try to reach someone from dev team. Be patient.
-
@DoctorG Great, thanks and no problem at all, I know bug reports take time to deal with!
-
Vivaldi also crashes on my 22.04 LTS, everything as far as I know is updated. Mine is more intermittent, like just clicking on a tab. How long does a bug report take? is there a way we can view the bug report, [Jira] (VB-93111)?
-
mib2berlin
@bvt
Hi, the problem is I can work all day without any crashes and I try to reproduce a report for another bug but I cant reproduce it since days.
This make it hard for the developer to fix something happen only for some user.
Imagine all Linux user have this problem , the forum would be flooded with posts.
Cheers, mib
-
Joining the club with Debian 12.7 Gnome + Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
When using Vivaldi, the screen freezes and Gnome crashes to the command line.
[40963.094859] [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* ring gfx_0.0.0 timeout, signaled seq=5743691, emitted seq=5743693 [40963.095022] [drm:amdgpu_job_timedout [amdgpu]] *ERROR* Process information: process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446
[40953.057640] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057645] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140342000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057647] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00501031 [40953.057648] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: TCP (0x8) [40953.057648] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x1 [40953.057649] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057650] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x3 [40953.057650] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057651] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057654] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057655] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140348000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057656] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057657] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057658] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057658] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057659] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057659] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057660] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057663] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057664] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140350000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057665] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057665] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057666] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057667] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057667] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057668] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057668] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057671] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057672] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140356000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057673] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057673] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057674] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057674] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057675] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057675] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057676] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057679] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057680] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x000080014035e000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057680] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057681] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057682] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057682] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057683] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057683] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057684] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057686] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057687] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140364000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057688] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057689] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057689] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057690] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057691] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057691] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057692] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057695] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057696] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x000080014036c000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057697] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057697] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057698] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057699] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057699] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057700] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057701] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057703] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057705] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140372000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057705] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057706] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057707] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057707] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057708] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057709] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057709] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057712] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057713] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x000080014037a000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057714] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057715] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057715] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057716] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057717] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057717] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057718] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0 [40953.057721] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: [gfxhub] page fault (src_id:0 ring:24 vmid:5 pasid:32771, for process vivaldi-bin pid 3430 thread vivaldi-bi:cs0 pid 3446) [40953.057722] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: in page starting at address 0x0000800140344000 from client 0x1b (UTCL2) [40953.057723] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: GCVM_L2_PROTECTION_FAULT_STATUS:0x00000000 [40953.057723] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: Faulty UTCL2 client ID: CB/DB (0x0) [40953.057724] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MORE_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057725] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: WALKER_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057725] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: PERMISSION_FAULTS: 0x0 [40953.057726] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: MAPPING_ERROR: 0x0 [40953.057727] amdgpu 0000:03:00.0: amdgpu: RW: 0x0