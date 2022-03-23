This thread doesn't describe the nature of the crash, and I'm wondering if it's the same symptom I've been chasing for months. On my system, the system freezes (unresponsive, although I can move the cursor around, and a conky display of activity is frozen). Some of the time, after about a minute, the screen will blank for a few seconds and return, with the system still frozen. On a few occasions, when the screen temporarily returns, the screen content is corrupted.

After another fraction of a minute, the monitor goes blank and then displays that it is receiving no signal, although the computer power light is still on. Shutdown and rebooting is the only way to get it working again. So the issue looks video-related. I would sometimes go a few days between events. Often it would be at least once per day.

This was with Vivaldi 5.4.2753.40 on Linux kernel 5.10.0 (MX Linux 19.4 ahs) with Radeon Vega integrated GPU. I thought it was a Vivaldi problem because it always happened while I was using Vivaldi. However, I spend most of my time in Vivaldi, and it generally stays open, so it could well be coincidence, and the underlying problem could lie elsewhere.

To rule out an OS problem, I installed MX 21.1 ahs (kernel 5.16.0), with the same version of Vivaldi, and have been running it for a few days. So far there has not been a repetition, which suggests that, at least in my case, it was either OS-related or corruption.

But I'm curious whether the symptoms are the same as what is discussed in this thread. If so, that would suggest something like a driver issue rather than corruption, which would be unique to my system.