Vivaldi for Foldable devices
Hello
I have been using Vivaldi on android devices for years and I'm so satisfied with its performance and power efficiency.
I have purchased the galaxy fold now and I'm enjoying the experience so far. I'm using Vivaldi basically for everything. For Facebook, telegram, YouTube and web surfing. It works amazing on the big fold screen with many windows opened but there's still a space for improvements as I noticed. The app isn't 100% optimized for Foldable devices.
Are there any plans to make some optimizations for foldables? Some experimental features maybe?
Thnks for your efforts
pafflick Vivaldi Team
What do you mean by "optimization for foldable devices"? Could you be more specific? Is something not working correctly, or is a particular feature missing? If there's a bug, you can report it. If a feature is missing, see how to request new features.
The address bar leaves an empty bar beneath it when I open web pages on the big display
I currently own a Fold 3 and Surface Duo 2, and while I enjoy using Vivaldi on both the issues I have come across are mostly due to settings and features being inconsistent. The two examples I can give are multi window, and showing the tab bar. I guess these features are enabled or disabled based on screen size or something, but since folding devices can have different screen sizes these features can come and go. I have yet to be able to get multi window working on the surface Duo 2, where it would be awesome. Since Vivaldi is all about the power users it would be great if all these settings to be accessed no matter what device I am using, even if I need to dig through some menues to get it, instead of hiding them based on screen size or some other device spec.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Aaron Translator
Now it works well.
ver: 5.2.2621.3 (正式版本) snapshot （64 位）
phone: Royole FlexPai 2
Ultrokasuu
Hi,
I have an issue where ther is an empty bar (either in white or black depending on theme) below the address bar, if I use my phone in unfolded mode. Phone: Samsung Fold 3.
Attached you find an album with two screenshots, one from the inner screen where this issue arises (in landscape as well as portrait mode) and one from the frontal screen where the issue does not exist.
Does anybody have some input, on how I might be able to resolve this?
I've seen a few posts here and on reddit with white lines below the address bar and the OS controls, but none with a full bar.
I have the OPPO Find N2 and Vivaldi doesn't use the full internal screen (image attached). It adapts OK to the outside screen though.!
