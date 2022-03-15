Hi,

I have an issue where ther is an empty bar (either in white or black depending on theme) below the address bar, if I use my phone in unfolded mode. Phone: Samsung Fold 3.

Attached you find an album with two screenshots, one from the inner screen where this issue arises (in landscape as well as portrait mode) and one from the frontal screen where the issue does not exist.

Does anybody have some input, on how I might be able to resolve this?

https://imgur.com/a/KueAVpk

I've seen a few posts here and on reddit with white lines below the address bar and the OS controls, but none with a full bar.