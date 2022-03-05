Solved dns-over-https gone
Why was this feature removed? It used to work nicely.
vivaldi://flags/#dns-over-https
thrust26
@thrust26 Yes, this setting is only available in the Chromium settings pages for now. These settings are only meant for advanced users.
That's why I said it's enabled by default. If you have set your OS DNS to one of the supported providers, Vivaldi will automatically start using DoH for that provider, there should be no need to visit the Chromium settings to enable it.
Pathduck
@thrust26 Hi - because it's now enabled by default.
@thrust26 Nope.
Which version is that? Mine (5.1.2567.49, Windows 10) looks totally different. I searched all settings and secure DNS is not there.
vivaldi://settings/security/ seems to be unknown, it always jump to the top of the settings. Others, e.g. vivaldi://settings/themes work like expected.
Also it doesn't seem to be enabled by default.
@thrust26 chrome://settings/security
Mine is Snappie in Linux; maybe it's different in windoze?
Seems so. I finally found it.
BUT: I can only get there via chrome://settings/security/ which is redirected to vivaldi://settings/security/
If I enter vivaldi://settings/security/ it does not work.
And the sidebars says: "About Google Chrome". Totally weird!
Pathduck
@pathduck said in dns-over-https gone:
Thanks. This is pretty confusing, IMO.
How would I enable that in Windows? I found no info.
Pathduck
@thrust26 All providers have their own guides:
https://1.1.1.1/dns/
https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns
Thanks!
@thrust26 said in dns-over-https gone:
Seems so. I finally found it.
BUT: I can only get there via chrome://settings/security/ which is redirected to vivaldi://settings/security/
If I enter vivaldi://settings/security/ it does not work.
And the sidebars says: "About Google Chrome". Totally weird!
@thrust26 Great, thank you very much for your answer in this forum topic I also managed to configure the Secure DNS in Vivaldi, with this that the Secure DNS configuration option (DNS-over-HTTPS) is not available at a glance in the menu of Vivaldi configurations, I was wasting time looking on the Internet how to configure Vivaldi. It is that I am migrating from Chrome, to Vivandi right now. I am very angry and disappointed that Chrome will no longer give permission to install extensions to block annoying and intrusive ads from January 2023.
why is this issue marked as "solved"? we still don't have a "secure dns" setting in vivaldi's settings ui.
this is a very important feature for privacy. it's not meant for advanced users, as anyone cares about privacy would benefit from this. vivaldi claims to be the most customizable browser, so why hide it in "chrome://settings/security"?
DoctorG
@zhoujian1 said in dns-over-https gone:
why is this issue marked as "solved"?
Because there is a solution to find the setting.
The starter question was not about where settings can be found in Vivaldi Settings window!
@zhoujian1 said in dns-over-https gone:
so why hide it in "chrome://settings/security"?
Because not all internal settings are ported to Vivaldi Settings window yet.
And SecureDNS is a advanced setting for experienced users, hidden because Vivaldi developers do not want users to get a unusable browser when fiddle around with internal settings.
Now tell, why is using global Secure DNS setting of OS is wrong?
so you think using secure dns in vivaldi browser is advanced and dangerous and may make vivaldi unusable, and at the same time, you think it is ok to use global secure dns settings, which might cause the whole os wrong?
and, vivaldi for android does have the setting for secure dns, can you explains that?
DoctorG
@zhoujian1 said in dns-over-https gone:
you think using secure dns in vivaldi browser is advanced and dangerous and may make vivaldi unusable
I did not say dangerous, that is your interpretation. Switching to a problematic SecureDNS provider can result in connection issues with Vivaldi.
@zhoujian1 said in dns-over-https gone:
vivaldi for android does have the setting for secure dns, can you explains that
Vivaldi Android has a ifferent browser UI, that's all.
Internal network settings will be added to Vivaldi Desktop UI at the time Vivaldi developer team decides it.