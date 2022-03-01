Translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad
I really like Vivaldi. But unfortunately the translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad. I can only judge the translation from English to German. This is mostly wrong and completely distorts the meaning. Therefore, I am forced to continue using Firefox with the plugin "Translate websites" (Google) for website translations. I have not yet found this plugin in Chrome Web Store.
Since an improvement is not to be expected in the foreseeable future, my question is:
Is it to be expected that we will soon have the possibility to choose between several language engines? It should also be possible to choose Google, or even better DeepL.
Many thanks in advance!
Pesala Ambassador
@redpixel You can already choose DeepL, Bing MS, or Google. Just add as a web panel.
Your choice, privacy, cost, or accuracy.
Thank you @Pesala !
I have already set up a panel for DeepL. I can use it to translate single copied texts. But I am interested in the complete translation of web pages. And unfortunately that only works with Lingvanex.
Is this forum also read by Vivaldi employees? Or is this the wrong place for such questions?
@redpixel said in Translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad:
Is this forum also read by Vivaldi employees?
Only by Vivaldi's forum team.
Please ask @pafflick.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@redpixel Google translate is an extension that translates the full page. Why do you think this is only available for Firefox? https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/google-translate/aapbdbdomjkkjkaonfhkkikfgjllcleb/related
The point of using Lingvanex as Vivaldi user is the circumstance it runs from Vivaldi’s own servers. The translation might be worse, but data privacy is the upside. And to be honest it’s not that bad, I can get the gist of foreign texts and that’s generally all I need. And as a small tip, let it translate to English from languages you can’t speak, it will probably give better results.
@redpixel
DeepL said.
Full-page translations (coming soon!)
Once this feature launches, you’ll be able to translate entire web pages into your desired language with just one click. Or to make things even easier, you can choose to have all websites in specific languages automatically translated for a seamless browsing experience.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/deepl-translate-beta-vers/cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj?hl=en
@shifte Wow, that's great. Already the highlighted text can be translated. If soon the whole page will be translated with DeepL, we have everything we need, right?
I used that extension to directly translate this post:
@luetage I decided to use vivaldi for data protection reasons, among others. But if the translator translates nonsense, data protection is of no use to me. I had installed this plugin some time ago and uninstalled it again. Unlike other browsers, however, there is no option for automatic translation in Vivaldi for this plugin.
@shifte Then I guess we'll have to wait and hope that it will work as expected. DeepL is the best translator I know, and I had installed the plugin in Vivaldi first. But I've been waiting for the full page translation for a very long time.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@redpixel said in Translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad:
This is mostly wrong and completely distorts the meaning.
Please provide more specific examples (text or webpage URL). Are you getting the same results on the Lingvanex demo page as in Vivaldi?
I've only used DeepL so far and was expecting to experience really bad translation with Lingvanex, after the judgement of the topic starter.
But I have to say that the translation - from English to German - is pretty good. Although I will continue to use DeepL, Lingvanex is not so bad at all.
I would agree on this one. For example the translator in the side bar doesn't work with "Automatic Detection" for the input language for me.
Also, attached is a screenshot of the Vivaldi in-browser translation. Left is original, middle and right have been translated.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@leo32345 That’s not a good example. The original version is already bad. And yes, automatic detection needs a bunch of text, but most of the time you will know what language you are dealing with, so you can simply set it manually. Typing in the open dropdown will find the language quickly.
-
@pafflick There is always a reason why this or that Lingvanex translation is not correct. But when translators like DeepL almost always deliver good results, that does not speak well for Lingvanex. That's why it doesn't make sense for me to give you individual bad examples.
I am interested in how Lingvanex gets its translation results (ML, AI ...) and how the system is trained. Because often the German translation contains words that do not exist in the entire German vocabulary.
By the way: there are days when you can be a bit more satisfied with the translation. Such inconsistency does not exactly strengthen confidence in Lingvanex either.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@redpixel I don’t know what your point is. Nobody disagrees that Lingvanex gives worse results overall. But to your initial question:
@redpixel said in Translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad:
Is it to be expected that we will soon have the possibility to choose between several language engines? It should also be possible to choose Google, or even better DeepL.
No, I would not expect it. My guess is Vivaldi made a deal with Lingvanex and it will remain the sole native engine. And I would also guess neither DeepL nor Google have any interest in letting Vivaldi use their code and run it on its own server. So there’s likely no alternative (at least not a better one). There’s little point complaining about it here. What you could do is go to Lingvanex directly and leave feedback, they are the ones developing the translator.
@luetage said in Translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad:
I don’t know what your point is. Nobody disagrees that Lingvanex gives worse results overall.
I can tell you that. Vivaldi has many things that I miss in the other browsers. But it is very bad in the discipline that I often need.
But you are right, of course. Apart from the choice of partner, Vivaldi can't be blamed for that. I wanted to find out with my post what the opinion is here in the forum about Lingvanex (I didn't know the service before), and whether there are integrable alternatives. Now it's a case of waiting for the full-page translation from DeepL.
Thank you to everyone who replied.
Please report such issues as a bug of Vivaldi Translate to Vivaldi's bug tracker.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Lingvanex Translator still has many gaps, but it runs on Vivaldi's own servers and is understandable in essence, as already mentioned above.
I am very glad that Vivaldi has not integrated Google or 'Deepl', because both always read everything too.
They wouldn't give their code for Vivaldi's servers.
Just for the price of reading along, very good that Vivaldi is not involved.
Vivaldi has another cooperation with Lingvanex.
We translators work with 'Weblate' for Vivaldi.
Does Lingvanex access to it?
This would mean that our work there helps to improve the translations of Lingvanex with our work in Weblate.
Is this already happening, is it in the planning stage or is it impossible?
-
I also have the same problem with Vivaldi. Where can I reach them?