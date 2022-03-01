I really like Vivaldi. But unfortunately the translator of "Lingvanex" is very very bad. I can only judge the translation from English to German. This is mostly wrong and completely distorts the meaning. Therefore, I am forced to continue using Firefox with the plugin "Translate websites" (Google) for website translations. I have not yet found this plugin in Chrome Web Store.

Since an improvement is not to be expected in the foreseeable future, my question is:

Is it to be expected that we will soon have the possibility to choose between several language engines? It should also be possible to choose Google, or even better DeepL.

Many thanks in advance!