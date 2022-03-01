Solved - Copy & Paste address as in Edge
I share lot of links over the Web with my colleagues and everybody uses MS Edge which I do not want to.
This is the only feature which is missing in Vivaldi and at the same time I need it badly. Is there any extension which does it or any other trick which can be used for it?
Appreciate your help. Thank you.
Komposten Translator
What's different about a link/url in Edge?
@komposten If you copy the URL from address bar in edge, it gets copied as Hyperlink with actual link underneath it. But if you copy URL from address bar in vivaldi, its plain URL
It's explained well here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SVwjcxA3s8
Komposten Translator
Oh, I see. How annoying.
@komposten Any was to get this in Vivaldi?
Hi Geeks,
Is there a CSS available to copy the address bar link as hyerlink (Text of the page and url underneath)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72426/extension-copy-paste-as-edge-address/2?_=1646142304450
@smerugu28 Try this solution with the Command Chains (no extensions required).
@pafflick said in Extension - Copy Paste as Edge Address:
@smerugu28 Try this solution with the Command Chains (no extensions required).
Wow... You are rockstart. Saved my life. I just love you.
How can I add it as a context menu for the address bar? Appreciate your help, thank you
@smerugu28 Settings > Appearance > Menu > Menu Customization > Address Bar / Text Field
@pafflick There already but don't know what to do after that
@pafflick I just need to drag it. Got it.
@pafflick Can't thank you enough. I was missing this feature badly and you don't know you made it easy. Somethings I thought to move back to Edge but I don't have any reason to leave Vivaldi.
The more I use, more I am falling for it.
I owe you a beer. Cheers... @Team_Vivaldi
@pafflick
Hi, it did not quite work for me. It still copies and pastes the links as it used to. The Edge-like functionality doesn't work despite following the steps. What more could I check?
yojimbo274064400
@ankanb95, does this issue persist when calling the Command Chain via Quick Commands (press
F2or
Ctrl+
Eto access)?