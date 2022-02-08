This post is a last-ditch effort to solve a problem that needs immediate help - I need to globally disable video and audio autoplay for all websites in Vivaldi.

On this computer, not being able to do that is not an option. If I can't find a solution, I have no choice but to uninstall Vivaldi and go back to using Firefox. I installed Vivaldi thinking it was a more secure browser than Firefox and a more configurable browser than Edge after reading reviews recommending it.

Firefox provides the option in its Settings without the need to install an extension that could deprecated at any time or overridden by an update.



I have found other questions and feature requests on this forum for this issue, one of which includes a "Pipeline" tag, but it is 2 1/2 years old. With Vivaldi being pitched as a "secure browser", I am very disappointed to not find Video Autoplay on the Default Permissions options on the Privacy page in settings (options for Sound and Midi Disable are available).

Until Vivaldi or Chromium developers decide to make this issue a priority, is there some sort of command line switch that could be added to a shortcut?

Thank you.