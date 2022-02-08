How do I force disable video autoplay?
KilroyKlutz
This post is a last-ditch effort to solve a problem that needs immediate help - I need to globally disable video and audio autoplay for all websites in Vivaldi.
On this computer, not being able to do that is not an option. If I can't find a solution, I have no choice but to uninstall Vivaldi and go back to using Firefox. I installed Vivaldi thinking it was a more secure browser than Firefox and a more configurable browser than Edge after reading reviews recommending it.
Firefox provides the option in its Settings without the need to install an extension that could deprecated at any time or overridden by an update.
I have found other questions and feature requests on this forum for this issue, one of which includes a "Pipeline" tag, but it is 2 1/2 years old. With Vivaldi being pitched as a "secure browser", I am very disappointed to not find Video Autoplay on the Default Permissions options on the Privacy page in settings (options for Sound and Midi Disable are available).
Until Vivaldi or Chromium developers decide to make this issue a priority, is there some sort of command line switch that could be added to a shortcut?
Thank you.
@kilroyklutz Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Vivaldi does not have a feature to block autoplay (yet). But there are a lot of extensions available, no idea if any of them work properly...
But try to enable the ad/tracker blocker and add the following lists:
- Tracker blocking: Easyprivacy
- Ad blocking: English (Peter Lowe's), Remove Cookie Warnings (both)
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@kilroyklutz If you block Sound in Settings, Privacy, Default Permissions, that will prevent video from playing any sound.
The video will still play, so if your objective is to save bandwidth this does not help. However, if you just need to avoid disturbing work colleagues with unwanted sound, it blocks that.
Ublock origin has the ability to block the autoplay of videos.
Streptococcus
I use this extension. It works.
Disable HTML5 Autoplay (Reloaded) 0.9.2
I am not looking for an extension from some unknown 3rd party in order to disable autoplay videos. Vivaldi, in a perfect world, would bake-in "video autoplay - OFF" with the option of whitelisting sites for "auto on." This is an intrinsic web browser function that should be turned OFF by default.
@rodndtube
And autoplay blocking seems to be broken again. Created a new issue for this.