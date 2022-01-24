Since the two of you focus on accessibility issues much more than I do and are probably aware of the requirements and consequences, what do you think about proposing a standard set of settings e.g. for people who require a screen reader, which could be proposed to vivaldi as either an additional button during setup or as its own menu?

Of course keyboard shortcuts are a big deal in accessibility, but I do much more refer to some the behaviour of the tab key ( Focus Input vs. Focus All Controls ), possibly a link that documents how spatial navigation and certain page actions can increase accessibility, and of course font and font size.

I'm not sure that there really is a path or use case and probably most settings have a sane default, but it has just come to mind right now.

I guess this thread is as a better place than most others are to discuss this, but it's a focus shift, so feel free to start a new thread should you want to share some ideas.

(And yes, I assume that large settings menus prevent or hinder accessibility, but of course choice provide it as well, so there will be no definite answer whether such a proposal is really helpful, let alone necessary or even advantageous for accessibility. But I guess that if the requirements differ, a check box that enables more fitting defaults may still be a good thing.)