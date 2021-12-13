Restore delete feed with messages
Accidently I've deleted the feed from feeds panel, not noticing that the feed itself selected not the message. It disappeared immediately with several dozens of messages I've kept over the months.
It is not in the trash. It doesn't undo. I can't find backup of it.
Is there any way to restore just deleted feed?
At least should be warning prior to deleting the whole feed for ever.
@solidsnake said:
At least should be warning prior to deleting the whole feed for ever.
I bet, 10 seconds after releasing this dialog, the first user comes to the forum, yelling I know what I do, plz cancel this damn confirmdialog
and sorry, don't know, how to revert the messages without a backup (especially since there is no possibility of importing messages and of course, you don't want to reset the whole mail db)
@derday said in Restore delete feed with messages:
I bet, 10 seconds after releasing this dialog, the first user comes to the forum, yelling I know what I do, plz cancel this damn confirmdialog
With a simple 'do not ask this again' checkbox, that is not an issue. Like with other similar dialog boxes in Vivaldi.
To have a trashcan for individual messages, but not a way to undo or restore whole mailbox deleted by one keypress, that is an issue.
Pesala Ambassador
@solidsnake I have a few feeds, one for Vivaldi releases, and a few favourite YouTube channels.
All I need to do if I delete a feed by mistake, is subscribe again, and Vivaldi fetches the last 15 messages again.
For my use case, an RSS feed is to notify me of something as soon as it is available, so that I don't have to visit my bookmark just to learn that that there is nothing new to watch.
After reading the feed, and/or watching the video, I delete the latest message.
What is your use-case that you need to keep a record of old news?
@pesala
probably I have same usecases as @solidsnake :
some blogs provide full article as feeds, so you don't have to visit the page. and such interesting articles/feeds I don't delete and use the rss feed as a way of archive
if you only get teaser via rss from a homepage, then the last 15 feeds may be enough
(and of course, some provider give you the last 100 or more feeds)
@pesala said in Restore delete feed with messages:
What is your use-case that you need to keep a record of old news?
Some of the feed I'm subscribed publish quite a lot articles daily. I delete most of them, but keep some that find them interesting for later.
Some articles can be used as a reference at any time, so I keep them. Also it is possible to search within whole text in the article not the title only.
For some feeds I use the provided picture for search.
For me this is more productive and faster than to bookmark the page with the article.
I've been using the RSS feeds this way for years in Opera, never had any issue.
Last 15 of whatever number doesn't work in this scenario, because I have few dozens articles scattered through several months.
@solidsnake
I couldn't agree more. I've mistakenly deleted Feeds many times.
When deleting individual news items in main window, the side panel is automatically activated once the last item is deleted, so if one hits the Delete key an extra time, the Feed is removed!
IMO, either the flow should be adjusted so that the main window remains active (at a minimum) after the last news item is removed, or as suggested above, a warning dialogue should be displayed. A 3rd alternative would be to only allow deletions in Settings.
@Antonio4 deleting the last item does not autoselect the feed in the Feeds panel for me. Probably this has been fixed. I use 6.5.3206.57. But the problem (that could be solved with an optional confirmation dialog ) still exists after such a long time:
Click on a feed in the E-mail panel: A tab with the list of posts on the left side opens.
Close the E-mail panel to get a full size tab.
Click on a post and then open the article: A new tab with the full article ist opened.
Close the article tab or just switch to the feed tab: The previously viewed post is still selected but not active. I seems to be active for a moment but then focus probably jumps to the hidden E-Mail panel with the feed selected.
If you now press Del the feed is gone.
This does not happen if you keep the E-mail panel open or use the Feeds panel instead.
My workaround: Don't show feeds in the E-mail panel. This forces me to use the Feeds panel.
This is a ridiculously dangerous piece of UI which is ridiculously easy to fix and - ridiculously - hasn't been addressed even though it was flagged as soon as mail&feeds was in beta (I think)!
Did no-one file a bug/request about it?