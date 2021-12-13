@pesala said in Restore delete feed with messages:

What is your use-case that you need to keep a record of old news?

Some of the feed I'm subscribed publish quite a lot articles daily. I delete most of them, but keep some that find them interesting for later.

Some articles can be used as a reference at any time, so I keep them. Also it is possible to search within whole text in the article not the title only.

For some feeds I use the provided picture for search.

For me this is more productive and faster than to bookmark the page with the article.

I've been using the RSS feeds this way for years in Opera, never had any issue.

Last 15 of whatever number doesn't work in this scenario, because I have few dozens articles scattered through several months.