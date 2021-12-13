Export password function doesn't work
-
Hi,
Export passwords button at Vivaldi Settings/Privacy doesn't work at all.
Nothing happens when I press it.
version: 5.1.2514.11 (Official Build) (64-bit)
-
@smyle For me, working on Windows 11 PC, after hitting Export Password a Windows authentication popup appears where you have to type your Windows user login to unlock login database,then Windows File Save dialog appears and you need to give destination+filename of CSV file to export.
-
@doctorg its nothing happens under Windows 10 20H2 after clicking that button.
-
@smyle Cannot reproduce that in Vivaldi 5.1.2514.11 (64-bit) on Windows 10 (21H2). Password export works correctly. Are you able to view the saved passwords?
Try creating a new profile, save at least one password and click on export. Report what happens. For more information, please refer to the Troubleshooting issues guide.
-
@pafflick showing passwords is working, it asks for windows account.
Export password doesnt work at all even from new profile.
-
mib2berlin
@smyle
Hi, as workaround you can try the underlying Chromium settings page.
Open chrome://settings > search for passwords, there is a 3 dot menu with a export entry.
Cheers, mib
-
@smyle Do you use 5.0.2497.32? Export works for me on Win 10 21H2.
-
@mib2berlin thank you sir, its working! Im not surprised that its a Vivaldi bug.
@doctorg: no, as I wrote in original post Im using the latest version: 5.1.2514.11 (Official Build) (64-bit)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@smyle Export works for me with 5.1.2526.3 Windows 11.
-
@smyle Looks like you're the only one experiencing the issue, so there's not much we can do about it. I wonder if that particular installation of Vivaldi on your machine is broken or whether there's some 3rd party software interfering with it. Or if it's just a matter of updating your Windows (as you seem to not use the latest version). You may also try installing another instance of Vivaldi (as "standalone") and test it there. Other than that, I'm out of options here.
-
@pafflick dont know. I installed that same version in standalone, I found it as a snapshot version, I stored one password, but function doesnt work over there either.
-
@smyle said in Export password function doesn't work:
I installed that same version in standalone
Works only on the same OS where you installed Vivaldi and only with OS user account you stored the profile. A Standalone is not a version to be portable from PC to another PCs/devices.
If you had downgraded Vivaldi before that might have broken your browser data.
-
@doctorg then please read what vivaldi states about standalone version:
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create a portable (USB install) of Vivaldi that you could store on an external disk, for sharing between computers.
-
@pafflick I tried this snapshot version and latest stable version either in fresh standalone installation, neither works.
Even under windows safe mode.
-
@smyle said in Export password function doesn't work:
Windows 10 20H2
Perhaps your older Windows 10 20H2 has a issue with Windows Data Protection access? Or some security tool causes your blocked password export? Or you imported passwords before? I do not know.
-
@smyle said in Export password function doesn't work:
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create a portable (USB install) of Vivaldi that you could store on an external disk, for sharing between computers.
Don't omit the rest of the help article, which states: "Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.". That's an important part. You can use the standalone installation of Vivaldi as portable, with the limitation of some of its components (namely passwords and extensions) not being available on other machines.
-
@doctorg so why its password viewing is working and even the export from vivaldi legacy chrome settings?
-
@pafflick said in Export password function doesn't work:
Don't omit the rest of the help article, which states: "Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.". That's an important part. You can use the standalone installation of Vivaldi as portable, with the limitation of some of its components (namely passwords and extensions) not being available on other machines.
Ok its not portable even vivaldi used this term, and whats the point in this? Did you tried to move an installed vivaldi?
-
@smyle No, I don't need to. Standalone works best for me, as I prefer to keep the browser and User Data in one place. The portable version has been mentioned as a lot of people ask for that. Currently, there's no way to make Vivaldi fully portable, though if you're fine using your browser without saved passwords and extensions, then you can install it as standalone on a portable memory. And if you need to move Vivaldi (with all of its settings) to another device, I wrote a guide on that a while back here.
-
@pafflick Thank you. Actually I don't need to move an installation either. I just installed standalone versions to test that original issue beside my original one. That's why I didn't understand how Vivaldi portability is related to this...