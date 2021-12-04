ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID (-201) trying to log in to new laptop
-
I tried resetting the pw to to no avail. Any ideas? I can log in on my phone though
-
@juntjoo Where do you want to login?
With a older Windows?
Date/Time of your OS correct?
-
Well, time is off by 3 hours. Lemme fix...
-
@doctorg thank you! It's syncing...
-
@doctorg actually... Not really. It's teasing me. It's going back and forth between the error message and saying it's logging in
It's windows 7
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@juntjoo Which URL?
-
@doctorg I'm trying to login inside the browser settings to sync
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@juntjoo Ah, ok. Then you have the issue with expired certificates on your Windows 7.
Read ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67111/fix-let-s-encrypt-certificates-out-of-date-since-end-september-2021 how to update the certificate.
-
Well I clicked through the installation after renaming the file and didn't get any error messages then restarted the browser and no go. Any other ideas?
-
@juntjoo said in ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID (-201) trying to log in to new laptop:
restarted the browser and no go
Means what? Any error messages?
Have you any extra security tools installed like Antivirus, Proxy or Desktop Firewall?
-
For example
"www.quora.com normally uses encryption to protect your information. When Vivaldi tried to connect to www.quora.com this time, the website sent back unusual and incorrect credentials. This may happen when an attacker is trying to pretend to be www.quora.com, or a Wi-Fi sign-in screen has interrupted the connection. Your information is still secure because Vivaldi stopped the connection before any data was exchanged.
You cannot visit www.quora.com right now because the website uses HSTS. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later."
How do you get around this?
-
No, nothing. It's a new OS install. Win 7. Maybe because it's old? i can't do windows updates. Not that you I want to. I like it old and simple. Can't run anything higher on this old laptop without bogging it down.
-
@juntjoo Not to be too obvious, but did you check that date and time on the laptop with the new system are correct?
-
Yes, already did that
-
@juntjoo Did you installed the certificate correct?
Check in Windows Certificate Manager does the "ISRG Root X1" show up if in tree Trusted Root Certificates?
Perhaps the browser caches the wrong certificate.
Try this:
Open
vivaldi://net-internals
In left navigation select "Domain Security Policy"
Scroll down to Section "Delete domain security policies"
In field Domain type
vivaldi.net
Confirm with "Delete"
In field Domain type
vivaldi.com
Confirm with "Delete"
In field Domain type
bifrost.vivaldi.com
Confirm with "Delete"
Restart Vivaldi
-
@juntjoo de.quora.com loads nice for me without any certificate errors.
But i checked and saw Quora changed their webserver certificate yesterday.
Try a reload with Ctrl+F5.
if that does not help, try this:
Open vivaldi://net-internals
Select "Domain Security Policy"
Scroll down to "Delete domain security policies"
Type
www.quora.comin Domain field
Hit "Delete"
Type
quora.comin Domain field
Hit "Delete"
Restart Vivaldi
-
"The net-internals events viewer and related functionality has been removed. Please use chrome://net-export to save netlogs and the external netlog_viewer to view them."
is what I get from your instructions. I can't open this page on my laptop either. I'm using my phone. Firefox works. Vivaldi and internet explorer don't
-
@juntjoo You had not clicked at left on "Domain Security Policy".
Perhaps you get page "Domain Security Policy" with vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts
-
Hmm, no luck. Might it have to do with my windows 7 installation? I haven't done and updates or even activated yet. Having some issues with those things too currently working on
-
Okay, did it, but no luck. Same error message