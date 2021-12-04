For example

"www.quora.com normally uses encryption to protect your information. When Vivaldi tried to connect to www.quora.com this time, the website sent back unusual and incorrect credentials. This may happen when an attacker is trying to pretend to be www.quora.com, or a Wi-Fi sign-in screen has interrupted the connection. Your information is still secure because Vivaldi stopped the connection before any data was exchanged.

You cannot visit www.quora.com right now because the website uses HSTS. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later."

How do you get around this?