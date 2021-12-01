Dear vivaldi non-noobs and noobs,

On a thread here from 3 years ago about moving the bookmarks bar to the right of the address bar, I found some hints about how to do it. However, that method does not work any more.

Not wanting to necromance that thread after 3 years, I thought I'd ask the question anew, so that maybe some of the experts in the general thread might have some new ideas.

Basically the question is, as the title indicates:

Is there a way to move the Bookmarks Bar right next to the address bar? (see screenshot from firefox)

.. mainly to save some screen real estate and see more of the page.

Thank you so very much for your help.

Cheers,

VivaldiNoob