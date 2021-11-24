Unable to delete RSS feeds
iayestaran
Hi,
I subscribed to some RSS feeds a couple of days ago and now I am unable to delete them.
In the Vivaldi settings, they dissapear as expected, but they still remain in the feeds panel and mail panel (have a look to the screenshots).
Settings:
Mail panel:
Feeds panel:
@iayestaran
some of my deleted feeds reappeared with the last snapshot-update, but I could delete them via contextmenu at the feed panel. did you try that?
iayestaran
@derday said in Unable to delete RSS feeds:
Yes, I already tried but it does not work
The same here.
@rijnsma this should be fixed with the latest version 6.4. Do you use an older version maybe?
Updated, all is fine now. Thanks!