@lastofavari It's hard for me to guess what's broken for you, as I'm not experiencing any of this. I tried maximizing/restoring/resizing the Vivaldi window and it always remembers its position after restarting. I have three separate installations of Vivaldi, and at least one of them is always launched on another screen - therefore I believe, I would've noticed it if there was something broken here. But it always worked fine.

You could try using the Native window setting to see if it changes anything, although it should work as expected with the default settings as well. I'm afraid you have to figure it out on your own, I gave you all the clues that I could think of already.