Vivaldi browser forgets the monitor it's supposed to appear on
- Vivaldi window was on the second monitor when it was closed. It wasn't maximized.
- I'd started Vivaldi again and moved it to the primary monitor.
- After using it for a while I'd closed Vivaldi while it was on the primary monitor.
- After starting Vivaldi again it appeared on the second monitor as if I'd never moved it.
- It took me moving Vivaldi to the first monitor AND maximizing its window there then closing it to make it remember the monitor it's supposed to be displayed on.
I don't know if it's just a glitch in my specific setup.
I have 2 simple 1080p Philips monitors. Nothing special about them. The latest stable version of Vivaldi. I don't use betas or any kind of dev versions.
Edit: I can reproduce the issue 100%. The browser remembers the monitor where it was closed only if it was in maximized state while being closed.
Vivaldi version 4.3.2439.65 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Still a problem. Are you guys aware?
@lastofavari Does it work on your updated Vivaldi 5.0 Stable?
I know from the past, Vivaldi 4.x had some issues on a multi-monitor environment.
@doctorg yup. Just updated Vivaldi and it is still a problem. If I want Vivaldi to remember the monitor, I have to maximize its window first there before closing it.
As of 2022/01/12 this is still a problem. Very annoying.
@doctorg already did so on 2021/12/1. Bug [Jira] (VB-84762). I've only got an autoreply from a bot thanking me for a bug. I suppose I'll wait for a couple months or something and see if it's still a thing.
@lastofavari Your report is a duplicate of this already Confirmed bug:
VB-71802 "Vivaldi is not honoring dark-mode on Ubuntu 20.04.1 (prefers-color-scheme)"
@doctorg I don't think this should be the case. Here's a screenshot of the confirmation email.
Do you think both bugs are caused by the same reason?
@lastofavari said in Vivaldi browser forgets the monitor it's supposed to appear on:
Do you think both bugs are caused by the same reason?
I only know that your bug was set as a duplicate by Vivaldi dev member.
@doctorg ok. Thanks for the info. I suppose we'll see if they'll do anything in the next version.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I just tried it and I'm unable to reproduce your issue. Vivaldi always remembers which screen it was closed on, even if it was maximized on another screen in the meantime. Tried it a couple of times with 3 screens - each time it behaved as expected. Tested in Vivaldi 5.0.2497.38 (64-bit on Windows 10 ver. 21H2, x64, build ver. 19044.1415)
@pafflick I'm on Windows 10 Pro 20H2 build 19042.1466, Vivaldi 5.0.2497.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@lastofavari You're using an older version of Windows, although I'm not sure if that's a contributing factor. For what it's worth, please try performing some basic troubleshooting (try using a clean profile, for example), and make sure that there is no 3rd-party software that could be interfering with Vivaldi (like some window-management programs, antiviruses, etc). For more information, please refer to the Troubleshooting issues guide.
So far it looks like you're the only one experiencing this issue, hence the suspicion that the problem is caused by something on your machine.
@pafflick I've updated Windows to version 21H2. There problem is still there for me. I suppose I'll just tolerate its presence and hope for the best and future updates.
Here's a short video of how it looks on my end - https://www.dropbox.com/s/v5bszd3q9f1em6a/2022-01-14 21.00.41.mp4?dl=0
@pafflick by the way, my main monitor in Windows 10 settings is not the same monitor, that UEFI BIOS and video card count as primary one. Maybe Vivaldi ignores OS settings and just checks out video card's priorities?
@lastofavari installed another copy of Vivaldi as a portable installation. At first everything appeared to be fine, but as soon as I started adjusting window size from default - the problem had returned. It only memorizes the display where you resize the window. Even if it's just a few pixels - that will do it.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@lastofavari It's hard for me to guess what's broken for you, as I'm not experiencing any of this. I tried maximizing/restoring/resizing the Vivaldi window and it always remembers its position after restarting. I have three separate installations of Vivaldi, and at least one of them is always launched on another screen - therefore I believe, I would've noticed it if there was something broken here. But it always worked fine.
You could try using the Native window setting to see if it changes anything, although it should work as expected with the default settings as well. I'm afraid you have to figure it out on your own, I gave you all the clues that I could think of already.
@pafflick well, thanks for your time. I tried native windows setting and it didn't change anything. I don't really have any window management tools installed, so I have no idea what 3rd party software could be causing the issue if any. Maybe it doesn't like my Russian Windows locale settings. For the moment being I'll just remember to resize the window if I need to save the browser position.
Thanks for trying to hunt this tricky abomination anyway.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@lastofavari said in Vivaldi browser forgets the monitor it's supposed to appear on:
what 3rd party software could be causing the issue
I'd suspect the graphic cards drivers/utilities or something similar. It's strange that only Vivaldi is affected, though it seems to work for others, therefore I guess it must be some other software interfering (or a system bug).