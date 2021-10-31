Solved What is that blue plus symbol?
Hello vivaldi friends,
I wonder what this icon is indicating? Its a youtube tab with a still-image(only audio) video, maybe that is why?
using Vivaldi 3.8.2259.40 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
kind regards
legobuilder26
@cptfuture It means you have more than 9 notifications in that tab. Vivaldi gets that from the
(185)part of the tab title. It shows a number 1-9 if there is that many notifications.
If you don't like this, you can disable this option:
@legobuilder26 oh alright, thank you - in this case its a false positive, because the number is from the video title, not from notification count - but it makes sense now!
ReanimationXP
Hey guys, while this is an arguably useful feature, the notification circle takes up a significant portion of a tab's screen real estate, especially if you have so many open that only icons are appearing. When you click the circle, the tab is NOT selected, which creates a usability issue. Please fix this. Clicking the notification should bring the tab into focus (and should ideally have a tooltip indicating it is a notification count, as I had no idea what it was either. I'd suggest the ellipses character rather than a + symbol, as that is never seen in notifications. It looks like a "create new <something>" button). Anyway, I've accidentally clicked on them a number of times and wondered why my mouse or the tab wasn't responding.
If this is the wrong place to reply please direct me to the correct place and I'll report the issue.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@ReanimationXP said in What is that blue plus symbol?:
When you click the circle, the tab is NOT selected
I'm unable to reproduce this - both selecting a tab and activating it works when clicking on the notification counter. What's your OS & Vivaldi version?