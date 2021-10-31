Hey guys, while this is an arguably useful feature, the notification circle takes up a significant portion of a tab's screen real estate, especially if you have so many open that only icons are appearing. When you click the circle, the tab is NOT selected, which creates a usability issue. Please fix this. Clicking the notification should bring the tab into focus (and should ideally have a tooltip indicating it is a notification count, as I had no idea what it was either. I'd suggest the ellipses character rather than a + symbol, as that is never seen in notifications. It looks like a "create new <something>" button). Anyway, I've accidentally clicked on them a number of times and wondered why my mouse or the tab wasn't responding.

If this is the wrong place to reply please direct me to the correct place and I'll report the issue.