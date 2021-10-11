We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
YouTube to MP3 extension doesn't work in the new version!
Just installed the new Vivaldi version.
Sorry to report that Chrome extensions don't work anymore, namely the YouTube to MP3 one. It just crashed.
Any solutions, please?
@pitkon Extensions don't work under the new version!?
No. A Misleading title for me.
I can not find the extension "YouTube to MP3", please give me a link
Sorry if the title seems to be inappropriate and thanks for writing back.
This is the link https://addoncrop.com/youtube-mp3-converter-4/?id=1468924286
It includes a Vivaldi Browser option, which actually must be a Chrome-for-Vivaldi thing.
Thanks so much!
@pitkon Please report the issue to the extension developer first.
@guigirl My apologies. I guess I overdid it.
Do you happen to have the recipe?
@doctorg I will, it just seems strange to me that the old version had no issues with this plugin. It's very important to me and my work, so if I find no solution I may have to roll back to the previous version. I'm not giving up on Vivaldi, I really love it.
Thanks again.
@pitkon said in Extensions don't work under the new version!:
I may have to roll back to the previous version
Rollback? Not recommended by Vivaldi team.
Such downgrade will break your browser profile data and cause unforseen issues, and severe security leaks in your outdated browser. Please understand that we can not help users repair such broken browser profiles.
Not other choice, I'm afraid. Unless someone recommends a working YouTube to MP3 downloader.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please try the troubleshooting steps on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/. For example, the one where you test the issue in a new User Profile.
Thank you!
YahyaHughes
Remember that downloading copyrighted material from YouTube without permission may violate YouTube's terms of service and local copyright laws. Always ensure you have the right to download and use content from YouTube for your specific purposes.