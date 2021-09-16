We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Need help! How to create a bookmarks folder?
wbluecamila
Hello everybody. Wanted to ask how to create a folder in Vivaldi browser on Android phone, please? I do not know how to do.
@wbluecamila said in Need help!:
i didn't understand it was nothing.
Tap and hold on Plus button
Select "New Speed Dial Folder"
Here is help article about folders
@wbluecamila
Maybe.
1, create a folder: Hold "+" on the Speed Dial.
If you want to create a bookmark folder, hold a folder you created.
I think it's tricky to understand.
@kurai
Ah yes. Now I get it.
The app should make this clear right from the start.
Previous posts talked only related to speed dials so let me elaborate:
When you create a new bookmark and go for editing it, you get option for creating new folder along with option to select location for it. But this will only create the folder and not place the bookmark in it, which should not be so imo. You have to press back button and then select the created folder to save your bookmark in it.
And this option for creating folder doesn't come through bookmark menu/settings but only when editing a bookmark, which should not be so imo.