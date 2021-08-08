full version:

Move the PIP to the XYcoordinates/height/width you want

Changelog: 2021/8/21

I improved a script to work in Deutsche, Japanese, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Norwegian UI as default.

NumLock:: KeyWait,NumLock, T0.3 if (ErrorLevel){ SetTimer, piplock, Off ToolTip, PIP Unlocked sleep, 5000 ToolTip Return } else{ SetTimer, piplock, 1500 ToolTip, PIP Locked sleep, 5000 ToolTip Return } piplock: WinMove,Picture in picture,, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,ピクチャー イン ピクチャー,, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,Bild-in-Bild,, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,Video flotante,, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,Mode PIP (Picture-in-Picture),, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,Картинка в картинке,, 0, 733,548,308 ; WinMove,Bilde-i-bilde,, 0, 733,548,308 ; Return

Press NumLock:

Move the PIP-windows, and always lock the coordinates/size.

It will contenue to lock, even if you switch Vivaldi' windows or tabs.

Hold down NumLock over 0.3 seconds:

Unlock PIP-windows.

Allow you to move and resize the PIP-windows.

Please refer to a one above post about how to get the coordinates/size.

If you rewrite a little, this can also use lock the Vivaldi's window position.