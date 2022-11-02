Hello,

I'm a new Vivaldi user. I'm trying it as I'm a bit fed up with how Maxthon has become since good old 1.x version.

Every time there is a new major release, it is almost as if it starts over and we keep losing features and getting bugs.

I tried Opera but it is too basic. The only good thing it has against Vivaldi is the included free VPN, which I'm sad not to have on Vivaldi.

So far, I'm impressed with Vivaldi and I'm discovering new ways of surfing (thank you web panel and quick command !).

It can almost do everything Maxthon can do (and even more) however IMHO, there is at least one essential option missing:

Boss key shortcut

I can't tell how often I use it every day with Maxthon, not only to hide sensitive information on my screen but as a quick way to bring Maxthon browser to the front.

Let's say I'm working a Word document, I need to search for something online: I quickly press Alt+Q and boom Maxthon window is there.

Once I'm done with the search, I press Alt+Q again and I'm back to Word where I can continue typing my document.

I tried to find alternatives but I couldn't find a way to show/hide Vivaldi with only one shortcut.

Having 2 shortcuts (1 to hide and 1 to restore the window) kind of defeats the purpose and the simplicity of it.

Can it please be added ? I can see I'm not the only one requesting it

Thank you