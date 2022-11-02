Boss Key to Hide Browser
Pesala Ambassador
Shortcut to minimise Vivaldi to system tray as in Opera 12.18.
The only reason why I don't use Vivaldi on a regular basis is the missing The Boss Key.
When this feature is available I will change from Firefox, permanently
solidsnake Ambassador
@captain_n said in Boss Key to Hide Browser:
The Boss Key
With this ahk script, you can use Win+S to hide the Vivaldi and Win+Shift+S to restore it.
Of course, you can change the shortcuts to your liking.
#S:: IfWinExist ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1 WinHide return #+S:: WinShow ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1 return
...or to hide just Incognito window(s)
Yes of course you can use key-shortcuts -> But it is very suspicious if you press some key-combinations all of a sudden.
It is way more convenient and discreet to just move the mouse to the upper right corner (over the "X") and make a click.
If the command was added to "Minimize to System Tray" then either a keyboard shortcut or a mouse gesture could be used. Clicking the close button is not as quick as other methods if the window is not maximised. Ctrl+H is not difficult to do with one hand.
The follow shortcuts are already available in Windows.
- Win Key D = Show Desktop
- Win Key M = Minimise all open applications
- Win Key L = Lock screen
ozoratsubasa
This feature would save more lives than any Avenger lol
This is now available in the current snapshot. Assign a shortcut such as Ctrl+H to minimize the window (not to system tray; it still shows on the taskbar), or assign a mouse gesture. The command is named simply as Minimize.
Why a hotkey in Vivaldi when Windows itself has it with Win + D, Win + M or simply click on the Vivaldi icon in the Windows Taskbar?
@catweazle Windows D hides everything, including what you're supposed to be working on when the "boss" wallks in.
Opera 12.18 has it, so why not Vivaldi?
@catweazle said in Boss Key to Hide Browser:
Why a hotkey in Vivaldi when Windows itself has it with Win + D, Win + M or simply click on the Vivaldi icon in the Windows Taskbar?
Click on the Vivaldi icon in the Windows Taskbar only hide Vivaldi, nothing else. To hide an open page, simply scroll the scroll wheel over the open tabs.
Apart from an office with possibly centralized computers, a Boss Key is useless anyway.
It may be a useful function for some, but I really do not see that it is very urgent.
Pesala Ambassador
@catweazle Clicking on the icon is slow.
This feature is also useful for home users who are researching presents or holidays and wish to hide a web page from family members.
It is no use to me either because I live alone, but I do know that it is an often requested feature, which is why I posted it. 17 votes are not insignificant.
Now that the feature has been added you can choose to not use it.
Meanwhile it is also there is an extension that hides the open page and can show a predefined page (option menu) instead of this Panic Button
I just tried it and it works without problems in Vivaldi
Para-Noid Ambassador
@pesala Minimize is not the same as a "boss" key. I can't find any documentation about "minimize" either.
@para-noid Yes, I said it's not exactly the same as it does not minimize to the system tray. I would not expect to see any documentation about it yet (in Help). It has only just been added.
Hello,
I'm a new Vivaldi user. I'm trying it as I'm a bit fed up with how Maxthon has become since good old 1.x version.
Every time there is a new major release, it is almost as if it starts over and we keep losing features and getting bugs.
I tried Opera but it is too basic. The only good thing it has against Vivaldi is the included free VPN, which I'm sad not to have on Vivaldi.
So far, I'm impressed with Vivaldi and I'm discovering new ways of surfing (thank you web panel and quick command !).
It can almost do everything Maxthon can do (and even more) however IMHO, there is at least one essential option missing:
Boss key shortcut
I can't tell how often I use it every day with Maxthon, not only to hide sensitive information on my screen but as a quick way to bring Maxthon browser to the front.
Let's say I'm working a Word document, I need to search for something online: I quickly press Alt+Q and boom Maxthon window is there.
Once I'm done with the search, I press Alt+Q again and I'm back to Word where I can continue typing my document.
I tried to find alternatives but I couldn't find a way to show/hide Vivaldi with only one shortcut.
Having 2 shortcuts (1 to hide and 1 to restore the window) kind of defeats the purpose and the simplicity of it.
Can it please be added ? I can see I'm not the only one requesting it
Thank you
@megosu , welcome to our community. Although Vivaldi does not have a Boss Key directly, it nevertheless has configurable hot keys, for example to close a tab.
For other functions and for help, just hit F1 or ask here in the forum.Enjoy Vivaldi
@Catweazle Thank you
I'm really interested in the boss key, not closing tabs or minimizing the window (without any way to bring it back with a hotkey).
I'll continue to test Vivaldi in the meantime this gets added.
I believe this shouldn't be to hard to implement, and I keep my hopes
@megosu , in any case, take a look at the quick keys in the settings (Ctrl+F12>Keyboard), with which you can call up almost all functions of Vivaldi and only some of them are predefined. There may also be something that could benefit you.