@huskarlors Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Did you just take a screenshot of the missing image icon?

It would help if you took a screenshot of the whole page as it looks for you.

I don't have an account on VK but I can see images here:

https://vk.com/vivaldi_browser

https://vk.com/vivaldi_russia

Please try the troubleshooting steps first:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

Another thing to try is press F12 to open Devtools, Network tab, then look for blocked (red) requests.