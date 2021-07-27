Images are not loading
Hello dear forum members. I would like to share with you the following problem. There is a problem with the rendering of images in the social network VK. In my country there is no free access to this social network, so I use VPN. The thing is that I have tried different solutions, up to changing VPN, disabling all ad blockers, cleaning cache and browser cookies, but none of it helped. Perhaps the problem is in the engine of Vivaldi or in the system settings of the browser itself? Please advise how to solve this problem.
@huskarlors Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Did you just take a screenshot of the missing image icon?
It would help if you took a screenshot of the whole page as it looks for you.
I don't have an account on VK but I can see images here:
https://vk.com/vivaldi_browser
https://vk.com/vivaldi_russia
Please try the troubleshooting steps first:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Another thing to try is press F12 to open Devtools, Network tab, then look for blocked (red) requests.
I've attached a screenshot of an example of how VK images are displayed below the post.
This is what it looks like:
@pathduck Okay, if this screenshot is not enough, then here is another screenshot where the photos did not load. I think this will make my problem clearer. Otherwise, no one answers me simply.
@huskarlors next to the zoom slider down in the status bar, there is a toggle to switch between loading all images, cached only, and none. Do you by any chance have the images set to cached only?
@WildEnte No it is not. I had this problem in Chrome and Brave, and now in Vivaldi as well. In the browser Firefox there is no such problem with rendering and loading images, although I use the same VPN in these browsers.
@huskarlors Your new image doesn't really enlighten me much. Is it some kind of image gallery? Why don't you just share the URL?
Did you read the troubleshooting tips I linked?
Did you look in the Devtools Network log?
It is not easy to give simple answers when no-one else is having this problem...
@Pathduck Okay, here's the link: https://vk.com/albums-42886009
Look, maybe all of your images on this link will display correctly.
Unfortunately, in the list of solutions to problems, I did not see exactly my problem, and in the developer's tools, I am not particularly versed, as I am an ordinary browser user, not a tester.
@huskarlors said in Images are not loading:
Look, maybe all of your images on this link will display correctly.
Yes they display
Unfortunately, in the list of solutions to problems, I did not see exactly my problem
It's not a list of problems with solutions. It's a list of steps you need to go through, one by one, to find out where the problem lies.
For instance testing in a clean profile is the best way to exclude extensions or broken settings. Disabling the ad/tracker-blocker is another way to test. As well as disabling all extensions. Go through the list from the top and try all the things.
It's also available in other languages if the problem is understanding the details:
https://help.vivaldi.com/ru/featured-articles-ru/troubleshooting-issues/
In Devtools (F12) if you reload page with
Ctrl+F5, you can find red blocked elements and the reason for them being blocked:
@Pathduck Thanks, I'll look at my problem now. If I find something, I'll post it here
Huskarlors
@Pathduck As far as I understand it, there is indeed a blocking of some images on the site, if I understand correctly. Here are the screenshots:
@huskarlors OK, "failed" is not blocked but my guess is some kind of network error.
And this does not happen in Firefox?
You have disabled ad-blocking in Vivaldi?
You have disabled all extensions in Vivaldi?
Have you tried clearing all cache and cookies in Vivaldi?
You can try loading one of the failed images directly by clicking the red Failed request, copying the Request URL and pasting it directly into the address bar.
Try this:
- Add a new profile. https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/#Add_a_new_Profile
- Open the image gallery page.
- Recreate the network log like before
- Export the network log as a HAR file by clicking this icon:
- Share the HAR file, for instance with https://anonfiles.com
I will have a look at it, see if it gives a clue why the images fail.
@Pathduck I'll tell you more, with the built-in third-party tracker blocker enabled in Firefox and the Ublock extension loaded, I don't have this problem there.
Yes, before posting here on the forum, I tried all the methods you asked me in the questions. The last one helped me for the first 10 minutes, then the same problem came back again.
That is, if it turns out that one browser has the problem and the other does not, then the problem is hidden deeper and not from my side.
All that you have painted me below, I will do it all and try it.
@pathduck I may have done something wrong, but I will still post here what you advised me to do according to the instructions. Here is the link to the file I downloaded.
@huskarlors Thank you for providing the HAR file.
Unfortunately I see nothing wrong in the log. The images all have a status code of 200 (HTTP OK) and no failures.
Make sure to only save the HAR file when you actually have failures for images loading. Also make sure to use
Ctrl+F5when reloading the page, to not use disk cache for loading. You can send another file when you find the time
That is, if it turns out that one browser has the problem and the other does not, then the problem is hidden deeper and not from my side.
Not necessarily. TOR Browser is based on Firefox, and you said earlier that Firefox worked. While Chromium-based browsers fail.
My theory is your VPN is not set up correctly or has bugs making it not work with Chromium-based browsers. Firefox has its own proxy settings, other browsers use the OS proxy settings for instance.
@pathduck Now I'm trying to reproduce my problem again and it's not working. All of the images are loading. This is very strange. Although yesterday the problem manifested itself in full, you saw it yourself.
@huskarlors Yes, well that is strange. But it does give more weight to my theory that the problem lies in your VPN or with whatever network infrastructure they're using.
Did you update to latest Vivaldi 4.1 just released?
@Pathduck Yes, of course, I always have the latest version of the browser:)
-
@huskarlors Maybe the update somehow magically fixed it...
@Pathduck Anything is possible, if something suddenly appears and I find the problem through the developer panel, I will write you in private messages here, so as not to litter this topic too much. Or just download another VPN and try to reproduce the problem there.