I have been unable to use the microphone on a certain site I allowed to use my microphone. Recently Duolingo (Duolingo.com) introduced a new type of question where you are supposed to speak the answer into your microphone. I press the button, but instantly, before I have the chance to even say anything, it says that it couldn't hear me and to try again. The same thing happens the second time I try, and it tells me to just move on. This has happened a variety of times to the point where for now I have disabled the feature. This worked on Google Chrome itself. I figured that since Vivaldi was chromium based it should work as well (I have been using it as my primary browser) but I suppose there is something that they modified that is interfering with the microphone usage. When you go into vivaldi://settings/content it LOOKS the same as Chrome and duolingo.com listed under the exceptions as "allow" I can use chrome as my dedicated Duolingo browser for now, but ideally I would like to use it in Vivaldi which is my primary browser. (I have made a post on the duolingo forums as well) I have not tried using my microphone on another site, as I don't know what other websites use a microphone. This is on Windows 10 Using my headset microphone on my Sennheiser PC 350 SE On board sound card on my motherboard EVGA P67 SLi, using Realtek High Definition Audio drivers.