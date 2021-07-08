tab key navigation jumps to all focusible elements on a website, that could take much time until you reach the place you want to.

@DoctorG this is the reason to change default browser behavior against every other current user agent? People who don't find tab index helpful and who are willing and able to use a mouse or a touch screen can still do so, but I still don't get why the alternative should be disabled. There are a lot of websites where tab index is a helpful shortcut even for "abled" users.