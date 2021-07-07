Mail not showing body text
-
Hello,
in an email received today the body text appears to be missing and only the signature is visible. On gmail directly the body text appears.
Side by side it is something like this:
Seeing the mail's source in vivaldi client:
--Apple-Mail=_9CD120CA-1E1D-4E0D-8F05-079EB8AC84EC
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset=utf-8
Ol=C3=A1 S=C3=A9rgio,
where the rest of the text follows.
Any idea of why the text isn't shown in vivaldi mail?
-
I have had this, reported earlier as VB-76859 Mail body not shown at all, status as of now should be "Confirmed, not directly assigned to anyone but work on adjacent issue(s) may resolve it.
It is specific to only some emails from certain people for me.
If the e-mail is simple, rightclicking the e-mail header (where To and From are) and selecting "Show raw message" might help to learn what is in the e-mail.
-
As far as I can tell and in my case it seems to affect emails send by the mac OS client.
It affects two of my work contacts and is consistent in that.
-
Still seeing this problem. Affects parts of or even the full message and is not only mac OS client emails.
The ones that are html messages
--ee7bcc18dab12f55a028f26180573b6b
Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
are simply not rendered.
The ones that are plain text
--Apple-Mail=_9CD120CA-1E1D-4E0D-8F05-079EB8AC84EC
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset=utf-8
are missing initial text.
-
QueenFrozen
I think I have the same issue. Some of my remote content is not loading. Some mails do not load at all, whilst others do (they are text only).
-
Reported bug VB-83204. Replied to that same bug report with an eml file attached and exhibiting the problem.
On vivaldi client I only see part of the signature despite the content showing in the raw message. In vivaldi and google webmail I see the message in full.
The eml exemplifies only a case. The problem isn't prevalent but it does affect more messages and I do have more cases.
-
I am experiencing this issue on the latest version of Vivaldi (4.3). For me, the body is not showing at all, just a blank box. This is happening to all the emails in all the mail accounts, not just a select few.
-
@cath1ynn said in Mail not showing body text:
I am experiencing this issue on the latest version of Vivaldi (4.3). For me, the body is not showing at all, just a blank box. This is happening to all the emails in all the mail accounts, not just a select few.
Vivaldi 4.3.2439.41 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 4b7f03922d16ea1d46dc97082edcfc0a5820acaa
I'm having a similar problem but not on all emails; just older ones. This appears to be a new bug or maybe I just hadn't noticed it before.....
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@cath1ynn @janrif (I believe your issues might be different than the mails sent by the Mail OS client, since I think that's to do with multipart mails)
To debug your issues there are some logs now in the recent
You just need to enable biscuit mode
- Open search
- Paste this into your search field
- Turn "Log Level" to "Debug"
Next time this happens open your console (like seen here in the debug mail help page) and look for something with "Mail", "detail-view", and "fetch-message" and send that error message here
or just send me the logs in a personal message.
-
Apple's Mail is a trouble maker if their mails were opened in different other mail clients.
Apple breaks the rules creating attachments and HTML/Plain text body.
The confirmed bugs
- VB-34557 "[Mail] text missing in multipart mail"
- VB-60553 "[Mail] Invisible content"
-
@gmg I also have some old html mails that do not render. As far as I can see there are no visible errors in console. I can export an eml if needed as I did for VB-83204 and VB-81742.
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Durtro That would be nice
-
@gmg put the eml file content in a personal message. Didn't find a way to attach the file itself.
-
Still happening for both cases mentioned (mac client and some older html messages).
It happened also on a few more recent malicious html messages... not that I care about those...
-
Hello, a newbie posting here.
Confirm missing body text from apple client message with latest Vivaldi release 5.1.2567.49. Weird but maybe helpful for identifying the issue: three mails from same client, two of them without attachments showing body text, one with attachments does not. Can supply raw text or eml file if required.
-
Getting this problem today in 5.1.2567.49.
-
Still happening in the new RC snapshot for e-mail.
-
Still happening in my case. Works fine through gmail.
Unfortunately it is not the only thing missing in
some emails.
Had missing attachments:
Had non rendered invites:
In the last two cases I'm forced to use gmail to download the attachments or to accept the invitation.
In the first case of missing body text, I can now change from html to text viewing to see the contents.
-
@Durtro Interesting. Had a similar problem in the integrated VivaldiMail about a year ago. It was quickly corrected and I have not seen it since.
Would you care to share your system specs and Vivaldi version?
-
@Ayespy Latest snapshot in windows 10. I have that same account on a linux installation (also latest snapshot) and am almost certain it exhibits the same problem. I'm certain about the non rendering invites (reported that as VB-95253) but I don't remember if I checked the missing attachments. I'll check it later today.