last edited by

Hello,

in an email received today the body text appears to be missing and only the signature is visible. On gmail directly the body text appears.

Side by side it is something like this:



Seeing the mail's source in vivaldi client:

--Apple-Mail=_9CD120CA-1E1D-4E0D-8F05-079EB8AC84EC

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset=utf-8

Ol=C3=A1 S=C3=A9rgio,

where the rest of the text follows.

Any idea of why the text isn't shown in vivaldi mail?