Vivaldi does not detect system's dark theme on Linux (Ubuntu)
There are websites that have dark variations of their themes which are only shown if the entire OS is in dark mode. If I open such pages from Firefox for example it detect that my OS is in dark mode and the site loads the theme accordingly. But this in Vivaldi doesn't function
@sofroniecristian Is there an option in vivaldi:flags to do this?
@sofroniecristian chrome://flags/#form-controls-dark-mode
I didn't find any and the one you give doesn't seem to work. I tried it on the Neovim page
A Former User
Yeah, this doesn’t work on Linux yet, I think it’s because of Chromium (and because the only ‘easy’ (i.e. w/o having to detect it yourself from the theme’s code), near-to-standard-but-not-yet-there toggle in the UNIX/Linux world (in Gtk) seems to be being abandoned? but then anyway, FF can do it)
Stupid temporary solution:
Ctrl-Shift-I;
Ctrl-Shift-P;
emulate dark;
Enterand keep DevTools in background
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi + GTK dark theme is not supported yet. The issue was reported last year.
sofroniecristian
If I pass --force-dark-mode from the command line it works. But it seems that command line flags and experimental feature flags from vivaldi://flags are not the same thing? Does anyone know where could I put this flag in a file in order to have it used all the time?
sofroniecristian
It seems that after following simlinks I get to /opt/vivaldi which is a bash script. If I pass --force-dark-mode inside the script then it works. Like this:
exec -a "$0" "$HERE/vivaldi-bin" --force-dark-mode "$@"
Also there is this: https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/chromium#Dark_mode. Not sure yet if it works for Vivaldi
A Former User
@sofroniecristian Do not modify V’s original files, they’ll get overwritten. If you use a usual launcher (like in DEs etc), copy its
.desktopfile to
~/.local/share/applicationsand modify that copy. If you call
vivaldidirectly (e.g. via dmenu or a shortcut), create a script somewhere with high priority in your
$PATHand call
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi(you gotta use the absolute path because just
vivaldinow refers to your script) with your custom args there.
AFAICT the
chromium-flags.confway doesn’t work.
@potmeklecbohdan If you are on Arch Linux / Pacman, you could do this: https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Vivaldi#Making_flags_persistent (specific only for Arch package)
BrowserMatt2023
Any update on this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@BrowserMatt2023 Not tested yet, but perhaps new feature in 6.6.3222.3 Snapshot works.
BrowserMatt2023
@DoctorG This is interesting. Thanks for the reply. I'm sure this feature is referring to The prefers-color-scheme CSS media feature that some sites use. The thing is, sites that use that (like GitHub and MDN Web Docs for instance.. see screenshots below) already work based on my OS color scheme within vivaldi, so this feature doesn't do much except allow me to override that, which I'm not sure is necessary. It also begs the question, if the browser can detect the OS preference via CSS why can't vivaldi properly detect it on Linux and dynamically update it's own theme? Almost every other app/browser I use is able to.
OS Dark:
OS Light: