Fix open new window behaviour (i.e. needless animation/resizing) #Bug #Question
-
Hi!
Thanks for software
As title
Steps to reproduce issue
- Open "New Window" (i.e. cmd + n)
Unexpected behaviour
Opens new window at some arbitrary, seemingly uncontrollable/un-influenceable, size then animates to maximised window size
Expected behaviour
Open a new window to a maximised size (seems a sensible default and requires no time consuming animation)
If you're reading and:
- agree, then please vote up (e.g. +1, like), or;
- disagree, then please vote down (e.g. -1, dislike) - I'd love to know why?
Hope this helps and to hear back
Sincerely
--
Vivaldi 4.0.2312.33 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 75595d1359deaec4b68624c45e95be53e1e6ad13
OS macOS Version 11.4 (Build 20F71)
JavaScript V8 9.1.269.36
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.114 Safari/537.36
Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=SecurePaymentConfirmation --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Profile Path /Users/ldexterldesign/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ldexterldesign What I find on Windows is that a new window opens at the same size as the current window, but reposition a few pixels down and to the right. If the current window is maximised then the new window is also maximised.
Are you opening a new window from a maximised window?
-
Thanks for quick reply
What I find [...]
Ahh, I see. Yes, this makes sense as a default.
Are you opening a new window from a maximised window?
Yes, so this is a bug IMO because my new windows don't open maximised, well not initially anyway - they animate to max
Cheers
-
I can confirm this as well.
The window does take the size it should, but it is created in the wrong size and immediately resized. This did not occur in prior versions.
Vivaldi: 4.0.2312.33 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
OS: macOS Version 10.14.6 (Build 18G9216)
-
Another confirmation here on Mac OS - the animation is quite pointless and just makes the browser feel even more laggy compared to Brave / Chrome.
It would be great if it could be disabled...
-
Admins, if a bug has already been submitted then please let us know the ID else I will create one myself
Thanks in advance
-
FYI
VB-81310
-
6 months - why?!
It's needlessly costing me (and perhaps every other user) 3 seconds every time I/we open a new window
Surely this is an easy fix?!
-
@ldexterldesign Fyi, it seems to be fixed in the latest snapshot. Hopefully it will come soon to the stable branch.
-
@ldexterldesign With version 5.1, this bug is finally fixed!
-
-
-
-
Sorry to( have to) necro this...
Why do tabs moved to new windows still have some weird, arbitrary, size instead of respecting the size of the old window?
I can, perhaps, understand the reasoning for this (e.g. it gives some affordance the new window [front] is from the old window [behind]: if this is the case then I think users should get the option to customise the new window size; and perhaps some other behaviour (e.g. position); if this is not the case then someone please explain the design decision here?
Screencast
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bpuw1xnu81qmuzy/foo.webm?dl=0
If you're reading and:
- agree, then please vote up (e.g. +1, like), or;
- disagree, then please vote down (e.g. -1, dislike) - I'd love to know why?
Welcome feedback/input
Hope to hear back
Cheers
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ldexterldesign In my case, the detached window is the same size as the source window (unless it was maximised). The size of the window is not arbitrary, but the same size as the source window when it is restored.
There is no option to downvote a post here.
-
@ldexterldesign I seem to be getting this same behaviour. It seems like this bug wasn't fully squashed after all.
Also, I just noticed that when I restore a window with multiple tabs from the trash can or the window panel, the resizing unnecessary resizing animation is still there!
I believe you'll have to open a new bug for this
-
@ldexterldesign Latest snapshot fixes the bug regarding moving tabs to new windows. Now they respect the size of older windows.
-
I am saddened to see that this bug is fully back with the update that came out today
Before the 5.2 release candidates, this was working just fine.
@pafflick Could you remove the solved/solution post in this thread?
-
-
Ya, the needless animation seems to be back
Just move the old tab to a new window in the same size/position as quickly as possible; no animating, resizing or repositioning by default please
Admins please reopen VB-81310 otherwise let me know so I can create a new bug
Cheers
-
BUMP BUMP
-
Kaleidoscope too
-
Admins please reopen VB-81310 otherwise let me know so I can create a new bug
BUMP