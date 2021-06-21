how get vivaldi in tray and how to enable autostart
I want to receive notifications from mail when vivaldi is minimized to tray
@gamedagi Settings/Mail/Mail Notifications
Turn them on.
If that doesn't work, go into Windows10 settings (if you're in Win10) and make sure all Vivaldi notifications are enabled.
How minimized vivaldi to tray
When I close Vivaldi it does not minimize to the tray
@gamedagi In Windows, it is not possible to minimize a closed program to tray. Are you in Windows?
You can easily minimize Vivaldi to tray (click the "minus" (-) symbol in the upper right corner) but this does not close it.
You can also authorize Vivaldi to run in the background if closed (not recommended) but I am unsure if this would keep the mail client active and keep it fetching messages.
@gamedagi autostart is an entirely different game. It has nothing to do with "minimize to tray," and is, if you ask me, kind of a terrible idea. However, if you want to do it,
@ayespy how make this
@gamedagi vivaldi in tray
@gamedagi Will you PLEASE tell what operating system this is?
I apologize if my English is bad it not my native language.
So I want the vivaldi like in that picture to go into the tray
My os win10
@gamedagi I do not recognize that tray as being Win 10. That said, My Vivaldi install is in the tray. I didn't have to do anything. And it being in the tray does not keep it running in the background to fetch mail. It only fetches mail if I open it. To make it run on startup, you have to use the procedure in the video l inked above.
@ayespy I'm sorry (again), but I right-clicked on the tray icon and clicked hide (it was long ago) and ended up needing this feature (icon in tray) , tell me if and how you can get it back?
And thank you so much for the quick answers
@gamedagi try looking in windows, not Vivaldi
https://helpdeskgeek.com/windows-10/how-to-fix-system-tray-or-icons-missing-in-windows-10/
@ayespy notifications work! what should I do so that vivaldi icon in my tray appeared. just say, i can do it? Back icon vivaldi
- I feel stupid maybe I'm not explaining it correctly*
You need to tell windows to show the icon.
https://helpdeskgeek.com/windows-10/how-to-fix-system-tray-or-icons-missing-in-windows-10/
@gamedagi I'm sorry. This "tray" concept is foreign to me.
@WildEnte above did give you the correct link for that.
I don't use the Win10 tray. Not at all. I find it cumbersome and I hate it. Rather, I use the taskbar and the OpenShell desktop interface. But when I checked my Win10 tray, Vivaldi was just there. If it weren't, and if I wanted to put it back, I would use @WildEnte 's link.
... Which I found through web search for "windows tray icon missing". Man I think these search engines might catch on some day
@wildente Y' think?
@ayespy only if they figure out some way to make money I guess. Long shot, maybe someone will have an idea some time. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm already late for my time capsule