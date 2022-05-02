Scrolling on Magic Mouse does not work reliably on PWAs installed from Vivaldi, but seem to work fine for Chrome.

Repro steps:

Go to Twitter.com in Vivaldi Install from Vivaldi Open Twitter PWA Scroll with Magic Mouse Scroll with Trackpad

Expected behavior:

Both trackpad and magic mouse scroll the same.

Actual behavior:

Trackpad scrolling works fine, but Magic Mouse (usually) doesn't scroll. If I start a scroll with trackpad, I'm able to continue with Magic Mouse, but I'm not able to start a scroll with Magic Mouse.

If you install Twitter from Chrome, then Magic Mouse scrolling works fine.

I'm on macOS Big Sur 11.6 and Vivaldi version 4.3.2439.63 (Stable channel) (x86_64).