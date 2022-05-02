Scrolling with Magic Mouse unreliable on PWA
-
Can anyone confirm that Vivaldi PWAs don't recognize Magic Mouse scroll input?
To repro:
With Menu entries for installing Progressing Web App turned on in
vivaldi://experiments/:
- First, navigate to https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/34/vivaldi-for-macos, right click on the tab, and select "Install Vivaldi Forum".
- The app should open automatically after installation, but if not, go back to the page, right click on the tab, and select "Open in Vivaldi Forum".
- With your magic mouse, try scrolling the page.
Thanks!
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported:
VB-81175
-
Scrolling on Magic Mouse does not work reliably on PWAs installed from Vivaldi, but seem to work fine for Chrome.
Repro steps:
- Go to Twitter.com in Vivaldi
- Install from Vivaldi
- Open Twitter PWA
- Scroll with Magic Mouse
- Scroll with Trackpad
Expected behavior:
Both trackpad and magic mouse scroll the same.
Actual behavior:
Trackpad scrolling works fine, but Magic Mouse (usually) doesn't scroll. If I start a scroll with trackpad, I'm able to continue with Magic Mouse, but I'm not able to start a scroll with Magic Mouse.
If you install Twitter from Chrome, then Magic Mouse scrolling works fine.
I'm on macOS Big Sur 11.6 and Vivaldi version 4.3.2439.63 (Stable channel) (x86_64).
-
encyclopaedia
+1 for this bug. I have the same issue.
-
I also have this exact bug. Very odd. Have noticed it on google calendar and gmail as well.
-
brukberhane
I've been unable to get scrolling working using the magic mouse and a PWA. The touchpad works just fine for scrolling but whenever I try to use a magic mouse to scroll, it doesn't work. I've been able to reproduce this with every single PWA I've installed. Scrolling works just fine with either the magic mouse or the touchpad while using it with the default Vivaldi window.
-
Still actual. But not only on true PWA, also on separate site windows created via "Create shortcut" → "Open as window".
-
Having this problem, but with my built-in Macbook Pro trackpad. Install a site as a PWA (chat.google.com), try to scroll any of the windows, and I can't scroll. This is very disappointing.
-
I am having the exact same problem on the outlook.com PWA. Trackpad scrolls fine but magic mouse doesn't scroll at all. Thought it was outlook, turns out it's a common issue with PWA on Vivaldi. Would be great if the team could look into this.
-
shapesinaframe
I have intermittent issues scrolling PWAs with an external magic trackpad. Sometimes it works fine, sometimes it won't and I have to use the scrollbar to scroll.
No issues scrolling in a normal vivaldi window.
-
+1 same issue on Spotify PWA
-
-
+1 I got this with app.shortwave.com
Works fine in Vivaldi in a tab.
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.73 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Überarbeitung dcad6d380887823962edf4339497ddacc2d6f519
Betriebssystem macOS Version 12.3.1 (Build 21E258)
JavaScript V8 9.8.177.13
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/98.0.4758.141 Safari/537.36
Befehlszeile /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Ausführbarer Pfad /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Profilpfad /Users/tobias/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
-
Problem still current.
Other posts reporting the same problem:
PWAs on macOS not recognizing Magic Mouse scroll input
Magic Mouse Scrolling doesn't work with PWAs
Hope we can bring this to the team's attention.
-
hiiamsteveni
I am not able to scroll in when I open a shortcut as a separate window
Steps to Reproduce
- Open shortcut as a new window
- If didn't create a shortcut create a shortcut as a new window for gmail/google calendar
- Scroll
Screenrecording
I can move/scroll the window by clicking on the scroll bar but not using my mouse
What I didn't show is that I can scroll in a normal tab/window (not a shortcut window) using my mouse
Hard/software specifications
Vivaldi 5.2.2623.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 30e6417c5626b4d153569eed731749c3d624a1df
OS macOS Version 12.3.1 (Build 21E258)
JavaScript V8 10.0.139.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/100.0.4896.147 Safari/537.36
Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Profile Path /Users/steveninouye/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
- Open shortcut as a new window
-
@jpaton2 said in Scrolling with Magic Mouse unreliable on PWA:
Repro steps:
+1
-
New version breaks trackpad scrolling completely in PWA windows. Previously the problem usually appeared after lid closing/reopening. I could solve it by reopening Vivaldi. Now I can't make it to work.
Vivaldi 5.4.2753.28 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision ca0741147ac0cfad7cdd554b1c4976c369317ae9 OS macOS Version 12.5 (Build 21G72) JavaScript V8 10.4.132.20 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/104.0.5112.83 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --enable-features --disable-features --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/damian/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld
-
@dkrawiec +1
-
-
eamonireland
This post is deleted!
-
visvitalis
Hello, is there any estimate on when this problem could be resolved? Unfortunately, it causes a lot of inconvenience, when user organizes their workflows via PWAs. When one needs to scroll the content of their PWA (usually messenger), they need to switch to the trackpad.