Disable tab groups
I've noticed that when I now long press a link to bring up the menu, underneath "open in new tab" it now says "open in tab group", moving "open in background tab" below it. This results in me repeatedly accidentally creating tab groups instead of opening things in background tabs when I absolutely do not want them to be in group tabs. I don't want to have to think about whether I accidentally grouped it every time I open a new tab. I don't want to click through an extra tab selection screen. Please give me the option to turn off tab grouping altogether so that I can continue using Vivaldi as I have previously been using it.
Edit: I just reused that just clicking on a link without long pressing also opens the new tab in a group automatically without the option of choosing whether this behaviour happens. Why am I not able to choose this in settings?
Oh god, YES.
I switched to mobile Vivaldi only couple days ago from Chrome just because of incredibly annoying mandatory tab grouping functionality. I was happy just for those two days until I found the same damned grouping behavior in Vivaldi after latest update today.
With how large phone screens are these days (and just because of muscle memory), having my prefferable "open in backgound tab" option 3rd in long-press-list is really inconvenient. Unlike on desktop, I never use tab groups on mobile and find enforcement of it very frustrating, especially when links open in group by default.
My disappointment is immeasurable, and my web browsing is ruined. Please give us the option to disable tab groups for good.
@funtaril: I can agree! Why is the new option "open tab in new group" in the 2nd place and not the useful and regularly used option "open tab in the background" anymore? It makes more sense to put "open tab in new group" in the 3rd place, because this isn't used very often. The best is to make it possible disable "open tab in new group" completely, because there's no useful function for me. - I said goodbye to Firefox because of overloaded menus and functions. Keep it simple please!
madonnaragu
This! 100%.
yep, incidental group creation should be fixed (I think it's a bug)
How to disable this groups? I dropped 'Brave' because of this and now it's Vivaldi's turn?
I'm in completely same situation.
Switched from Chrome to Vivaldi, there seems to be no tag groups so I'm happy, but there it is.
At least, I can open new tab without grouping by long pressing so Vivaldi is much better than Chrome, but it's still very annoying.
abhinavkumar842
Please follow the steps given here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62076/how-to-disable-tab-grouping-after-4-0-update/2?_=1623490928974. It will disable Tab Groups. Although the 2nd option to 'open new tab in group' will still remain there but it will open tabs in background only.
+1, if only it was clearly showed that it's a group, sometimes I confuse it for a tab and open that same page twice. I would like to disable groups
One more vote. I would like to remove that menu item. The hint to disable tab groups in Vivaldi://flags is OK but it just makes the wrong menu item behave the right way
Well. Thank goodness for that hack above, although it sounds like the option may be totally disappearing soon? In any case, good riddance. Now if there were just a hack like that to make the address bar not go uselessly blank the instant you touch it, requiring you too press a separate edit button then back in the address bar a third tap to put the cursor where you want it. Yuck, talk about regressions.
@abhinavkumar842
Thank you very much
Now I can sleep in peace
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The new setting that allows you to toggle tab stacking on and off has reached the stable version. You'll find it in Vivaldi menu > Settings > Tabs.
Check out what else is new in Vivaldi 4.1 here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-android-stay-in-the-browser-new-tab-options/.
Thank you for the efforts adding the function to activate/deactivate tab grouping. That's great!
Here a request for this update: Since Vivaldi 4.1.2366.19 for Android it is not possible to have a bright/clear background for startpage, bookmarks or history anymore when selecting the "bright/clear design". There is always a purple colour/glimmer in the background. Only the "dark design" changes the background colour completely to black.
Whelp, tab groups are now back, in bug form. It's been weeks since they broke it on Android. Between this and the changes in mobile/desktop site behavior on Android (switch one tab and every tab for that domain you have open is reloaded in that mode! A "feature" no one asked for, AFAICT) , it's starting to feel like abandonware. I've been using Vivaldi as my primary browser on Android since it came out, but the last two weeks I've been slowly moving more and more to Firefox on Android. The usability regressions are just too much.
mib3berlin
@samwichse
Hi, it is fixed in the snapshot build already and the first release candidate is out for 6.5, should not be a long time before 6.5 stable.
I did not even notice this bug.
Cheers, mib