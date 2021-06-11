I've noticed that when I now long press a link to bring up the menu, underneath "open in new tab" it now says "open in tab group", moving "open in background tab" below it. This results in me repeatedly accidentally creating tab groups instead of opening things in background tabs when I absolutely do not want them to be in group tabs. I don't want to have to think about whether I accidentally grouped it every time I open a new tab. I don't want to click through an extra tab selection screen. Please give me the option to turn off tab grouping altogether so that I can continue using Vivaldi as I have previously been using it.

Edit: I just reused that just clicking on a link without long pressing also opens the new tab in a group automatically without the option of choosing whether this behaviour happens. Why am I not able to choose this in settings?