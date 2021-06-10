Shared Google calendars
LuckyEddie
Just starting trying Vivaldi 4 release (4.0.2312.24) with a particular eye on the calendar function. Successfully added a google calendar but other google calendars shared to my google account but not owned by me do not show up.
I tried working around by specifying the calendars' owner google account but logging into the google authentication window with my own credentials - this works in that the calendar is then accessible however it appears to confuse the authentication cacheing as the google window shown asking for login on, I assume, every calendar sync (every few minutes).
I'm also trying to show shared google calendars on Vivaldi but can't find them right now.
Hopefully this feature will be added at some point.
Sup4m0nkey
Up ! Is there a solution yet ? Did anyone manage to show shared google calendars on Vivaldi Calendar ?
Still waiting for that feature. If I can't see the family calendar (which is a shared google calendar), I just won't be able to use the calendar feature in Vivaldi.
Hello. Can't find how to add Shared Calendars to Vivaldi Calendar. Please help!
Problem is still here
Some info about system:
Windows 10
Vivaldi Stable Standalone 6.1
Case: When adding google account, only integrated calendars are added. No calendars from other users that were shared with me are added.
arnar Vivaldi Team
@Tipouet @Sup4m0nkey @shargwork @bjarkamal @shargleb
Thanks for reporting.
This should solve your issues:
Visit the page:
https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/syncselect
You need to be logged in to you google account where your shared calendars are.
There you can select which calendars to be synched through CalDAV.
Make sure you save your changes.
Afterwards in Vivaldi Calendar Manager. Click the "Calendar" button. In the dropdown menu. Select "Refresh"
You calendar should appear after that.
Regards Arnar
@arnar Thanks! That helped.
redgerlyum
Thank you! Shared calendar events populated in my Vivaldi calendar.