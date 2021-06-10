Right now Vivaldi makes use of Chrome’s own built in pdf reader, which is simply completely inadequate in my opinion. Both Chrome and Firefox have very feature impoverished pdf viewers, requiring users to make use of replacement extensions that often come with lots of unnecessary baggage or that charge monthly subscriptions.

Sadly, Microsoft Edge currently is crushing Firefox, Chrome, and Vivaldi with its default pdf viewer. How? By supporting the most basic and fundamental pdf features there’s really no excuse not to support: annotations.

Pdfs support videos, audio, file attachments, custom metadata, custom javascript, embedded index files for advanced search, even 3D animation. Highlighting and notes are some of the most basic features the format allows, and have been supported by the pdf format for many years. So why are tech industry leaders seemingly going backwards here?

Vivaldi’s built-in pdf reader should not only support annotations, but integrate that support with its existing notes and screen capture features.

It should should be possible to have all highlights sync with Vivaldi’s existing notes feature. Each pdf would have its own folder, each highlighted section would ne saved in a note. And it should be possible as well to link these annotations to their location in the original document, append highlighted text to user notes about the text in question, automatically attach an image capture of the document itself, and include metadata or content in the note regarding the source, based on the metadata of the pdf.

Different colors of highlighter should also permit organization of notes into corresponding sub-folders.

Various services right now offer much superior functionality. The webapp Paperpile, which is a reference manager for academic papers with its own web based pdf viewer allows users to export annotations from pdfs as plain text, rich text, json, markdown, html, and pdf.

Obsidian has plugins which can extract highlights from pdfs as a separate markdown files, and even convert entire pdfs directly to markdown.

Calibre and Jabref support embedding of custom xml metadata into pdfs.

Etc. Etc. Etc.

There are many superior features for pdfs available on other apps, so I really think Vivaldi should at the bare minimum support basic annotations at the very least.